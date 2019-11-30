CHL on Sportsnet: Drummondville at Rimouski

The 2019-20 CHL on Sportsnet schedule continues Sunday as the Drummondville Voltigeurs face off with the Rimouski Oceanic.

Entering Sunday, the Voltigeurs are riding a three-game win streak, including last Sunday’s 3-2 victory over the Oceanic in which captain Xavier Simoneau, Isiah Campbell, and Brandon Skubel provided the offense for the winning side.

Meanwhile, the Oceanic have won two straight after piecing together consecutive victories over Charlottetown and top-ranked Sherbrooke. Leading the way for Rimouski this season is the thrilling trio of 2020 NHL Draft hopeful Alexis Lafreniere, who tops the charts in the QMJHL with 58 points, and combines for more than 150 points with linemates Cedric Pare and Calgary Flames prospect Dmitry Zavgorodniy.

Also competing Sunday is Voltigeurs forward Dawson Mercer, who alongside Lafreniere projects as a first-round selection in the coming NHL draft. Through 22 appearances this season, Mercer has tallied 35 points counting 17 goals and 18 assists to sit second in team scoring.

Sunday’s contest marks the third of four games between Drummondville and Rimouski this season, with the two squads splitting the season series so far. Catch all the action in the latest matchup between the Voltigeurs and Oceanic on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET/12:00 PM PT on Sportsnet.

Tale of the Tape