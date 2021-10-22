CHL on CBC: 1-on-1 with Hunter Haight & Oskar Olausson

The Barrie Colts bring plenty of offensive weapons.

Part of that arsenal is the dynamic duo of fellow forwards Hunter Haight and Oskar Olausson who sat down with CHL.ca prior to their Saturday showdown versus the rival Ottawa 67’s to discuss their team’s outlook for the new season under new head coach Marty Williamson, the opportunity to play before a national audience on CBC, what they can learn from one of the top talents in the circuit in teammate Brandt Clarke, and more:

Q: How have you been able to adjust to the North American game?

OO: I played in the rookie development camp a few weeks ago so it helped, plus it’s just hockey, so it’s been pretty easy.

Q: Hunter, you didn’t get to play hockey at all last year. How has the adjustment been between minor midget to now playing in the OHL?

HH: Having a year off, it gave me a lot to look forward to coming into this season and knowing we are having a season. The adjustment has been good.

Q: What does Marty Williamson preach to your team regarding team identity?

OO: We all need to come together and work hard every game.

HH: He wants us to play fast and play hard, follow structures in the offensive and defensive zones, and hold us accountable, make sure we are doing it right. That is what is going to bring us success.

Q: What are the goals that the coaching staff has laid out to your team?

HH: They want us to come together as a team, build a family. It’s a good group of guys and we have the potential to go really far this season. That comes with playing our game and following our structure.

Q: What was it like being drafted by Colorado this summer?

OO: It was amazing. I love the Colorado Avalanche and am really excited to be a part of the franchise.

Q: What was their message to you when they sent you to Barrie?

OO: Train a lot, get stronger, and come back ready to play. They are a really good team.

Q: How do you not get caught up in all the NHL Central Scouting lists?

HH: I obviously see the rankings, everyone does. For me, I try not to focus on it. Everyone has opinions and rankings and it’s nice to see, but focusing on my game and what I need to do day in and day out will bring me success throughout the year.

Q: What do you have to do to keep Jack Beck off the scoresheet Saturday?

HH: If we play our game and the way we know we can, I believe we have the ability to shut down any player. It’s just about coming together as a group and working as a strong five-team unit.

Q: How exciting is it to be on national television on CBC?

HH: It’s really cool. Growing up as a kid, you get to watch hockey on CBC, and now being a part of it myself is super cool. All the guys in the room are excited for the opportunity.



Q: How much can you lean on a guy like Brandt Clarke for experience in a game like this?

HH: Brandt is a great guy. He cares about all the guys in the room. Like I’ve said before, it’s just like any other game and he treats it like that too. He is very professional about it.

Q: How much are you looking forward to playing against your old teammate Brady Stonehouse?

HH: Brady and I were super tight playing together in minor midget so it will be very fun to see him.

Q: Your team was in the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings at the start of the season. How nice is it to get recognized?

HH: It’s a nice little tip of the hat. It’s something we shouldn’t focus on, but it’s motivation and incentive to continue to get better as a team.