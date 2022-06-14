Canadiens prospect Guhle named 2022 WHL Playoffs Most Valuable Player

Edmonton Oil Kings defenceman Kaiden Guhle has been named the 2022 WHL Playoffs Most Valuable Player.
The Montreal Canadiens prospect capped off his second WHL Championship with MVP honours, finishing the post-season with eight goals, the most by an Oil Kings defenceman during a single playoff campaign.
The product of Sherwood Park, Alta., who previously won the Ed Chynoweth Cup three years ago with the Prince Albert Raiders, capped off his 2022 WHL Playoffs campaign with a goal in Monday’s deciding Game 6 of the WHL Championship versus the Seattle Thunderbirds.
He enjoyed four multi-point games this spring, including a three point effort (2G-1A) May 27 when his Oil Kings clinched the Eastern Conference Championship versus the Winnipeg ICE.
Away from the scoresheet, Guhle and defence partner Luke Prokop played big minutes against their opposition’s top lines throughout the playoffs, with the 20-year-old serving as an imposing force on the Edmonton blue line.
Guhle becomes the first defenceman to win WHL Playoffs MVP honours since former Oil Kings blueliner Griffin Reinhart won the award eight years ago, and the third Edmonton skater overall to capture the award, joining Reinhart and goaltender Laurent Brossoit (2012).
Previous WHL Playoffs MVPs:
2019 – Ian Scott, Prince Albert Raiders
2018 – Glenn Gawdin, Swift Current Broncos
2017 – Mathew Barzal, Seattle Thunderbirds
2016 – Nolan Patrick, Brandon Wheat Kings
2015 – Leon Draisaitl, Kelowna Rockets
2014 – Griffin Reinhart, Edmonton Oil Kings
2013 – Ty Rattie, Portland Winterhawks
2012 – Laurent Brossoit, Edmonton Oil Kings
2011 – Nathan Lieuwen, Kootenay ICE
2010 – Martin Jones, Calgary Hitmen
2009 – Tyler Myers, Kelowna Rockets
2008 – Tyler Johnson, Spokane Chiefs
2007 – Matt Keetley, Medicine Hat Tigers
2006 – Gilbert Brule, Vancouver Giants
2005 – Shea Weber, Kelowna Rockets
2004 – Kevin Nastiuk, Medicine Hat Tigers
2003 – Jesse Schultz, Kelowna Rockets
2002 – Duncan Milroy, Kootenay ICE
2001 – Shane Bendera, Red Deer Rebels
2000 – Dan Blackburn, Kootenay ICE
1999 – Brad Moran, Calgary Hitmen
1998 – Brent Belecki, Portland Winter Hawks
1997 – Blaine Russell, Lethbridge Hurricanes
1996 – Bobby Brown, Brandon Wheat Kings
1995 – Nolan Baumgartner, Kamloops Blazers
1994 – Steve Passmore, Kamloops Blazers
1993 – Andrew Schneider, Swift Current Broncos
1992 – Jarrett Deuling, Kamloops Blazers