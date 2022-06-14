Canadiens prospect Guhle named 2022 WHL Playoffs Most Valuable Player

Edmonton Oil Kings defenceman Kaiden Guhle has been named the 2022 WHL Playoffs Most Valuable Player.

The Montreal Canadiens prospect capped off his second WHL Championship with MVP honours, finishing the post-season with eight goals, the most by an Oil Kings defenceman during a single playoff campaign.

The product of Sherwood Park, Alta., who previously won the Ed Chynoweth Cup three years ago with the Prince Albert Raiders, capped off his 2022 WHL Playoffs campaign with a goal in Monday’s deciding Game 6 of the WHL Championship versus the Seattle Thunderbirds.

He enjoyed four multi-point games this spring, including a three point effort (2G-1A) May 27 when his Oil Kings clinched the Eastern Conference Championship versus the Winnipeg ICE.

Away from the scoresheet, Guhle and defence partner Luke Prokop played big minutes against their opposition’s top lines throughout the playoffs, with the 20-year-old serving as an imposing force on the Edmonton blue line.

Guhle becomes the first defenceman to win WHL Playoffs MVP honours since former Oil Kings blueliner Griffin Reinhart won the award eight years ago, and the third Edmonton skater overall to capture the award, joining Reinhart and goaltender Laurent Brossoit (2012).

Previous WHL Playoffs MVPs:

2019 – Ian Scott, Prince Albert Raiders

2018 – Glenn Gawdin, Swift Current Broncos

2017 – Mathew Barzal, Seattle Thunderbirds

2016 – Nolan Patrick, Brandon Wheat Kings

2015 – Leon Draisaitl, Kelowna Rockets

2014 – Griffin Reinhart, Edmonton Oil Kings

2013 – Ty Rattie, Portland Winterhawks

2012 – Laurent Brossoit, Edmonton Oil Kings

2011 – Nathan Lieuwen, Kootenay ICE

2010 – Martin Jones, Calgary Hitmen

2009 – Tyler Myers, Kelowna Rockets

2008 – Tyler Johnson, Spokane Chiefs

2007 – Matt Keetley, Medicine Hat Tigers

2006 – Gilbert Brule, Vancouver Giants

2005 – Shea Weber, Kelowna Rockets

2004 – Kevin Nastiuk, Medicine Hat Tigers

2003 – Jesse Schultz, Kelowna Rockets

2002 – Duncan Milroy, Kootenay ICE

2001 – Shane Bendera, Red Deer Rebels

2000 – Dan Blackburn, Kootenay ICE

1999 – Brad Moran, Calgary Hitmen

1998 – Brent Belecki, Portland Winter Hawks

1997 – Blaine Russell, Lethbridge Hurricanes

1996 – Bobby Brown, Brandon Wheat Kings

1995 – Nolan Baumgartner, Kamloops Blazers

1994 – Steve Passmore, Kamloops Blazers

1993 – Andrew Schneider, Swift Current Broncos

1992 – Jarrett Deuling, Kamloops Blazers