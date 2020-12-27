Canada secures hard-battled victory over Slovakia

Canada remains perfect at the 2021 World Junior Championship after coming away with a 3-1 victory versus Slovakia on Sunday.

After getting an early marker from Los Angeles Kings prospect Jordan Spence of the Moncton Wildcats, the two sides traded chances and played a tightly knit game before forward Philip Tomasino of the Oshawa Generals put Canada ahead by two at the 16:25 mark of the final frame.

Slovakia then pulled within one just over two minutes later when Kingston Frontenacs forward Martin Chromiak got his country on the board before Buffalo Sabres first-round pick Jack Quinn of the Ottawa 67’s iced the victory for Canada with an empty net tally with 13 seconds left on the clock.

“I think (Dylan Cozens) was really solid for us today on the bench,” said Canada head coach Andre Tourigny. “It was not an easy situation with the score of the game and the momentum of the game. We played really well but we could not get anything going offensively, and there were some emotions on the bench. Dylan stayed cool and calm. His presence was really great and that translated well to his teammates.”

Canada continues its round-robin schedule Tuesday versus Switzerland.