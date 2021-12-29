EN
FR
MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
December 29, 2021
CAN vs AUS Post-Game – Connor Bedard
Watch more
Team Canada
on CHL TV
Connor Bedard reacts to scoring four goals in Canada’s 11-2 win over Austria.
More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
1 month ago
4:26
Post-Game - CAN 11 - AUS 2 - Coach Cameron
13 mins ago
3:08
Bedard's 4 goals leads Canada over Austria
1 hour ago
Western Hockey League update on COVID-19 Protocol List
18 hours ago
OHL Announces Postponed Games Due to Covid-19 Protocols
18 hours ago
GALLERY: OHL talent at the World Juniors
18 hours ago
chl on cbc
CHL on CBC Gem | 3 Reasons to Watch – Saginaw vs. Flint
18 hours ago