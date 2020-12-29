Byfield’s breakout powers Canada to big win over Switzerland

It was the Quinton Byfield Show on Tuesday night.

The Sudbury Wolves centre and second-overall selection of the Los Angeles Kings powered Canada to a 10-0 victory versus Switzerland thanks to a six-point effort that counted two goals and four assists.

Also getting on the board for Canada included Jakob Pelletier (Val-d’Or Foreurs) with a pair, plus Dylan Cozens (Lethbridge Hurricanes), Cole Perfetti and Ryan Suzuki (Saginaw Spirit), Connor McMichael (London Knights), Philip Tomasino (Oshawa Generals), and Kaiden Guhle (Prince Albert Raiders).

“Not playing hockey for eight to nine months definitely affects you a little bit, and I feel like I had to ease myself back into it. I finally found my footing, but I’ve been playing the same way,” Byfield said. “I’m trying to play hard and play our structure, but everything kind of just happened tonight. Me and (Pelletier) had some good connection on some of our goals, and we were getting the bounces.”

With the victory, Canada remains perfect in round-robin play at the 2021 World Junior Championship, having outscored its opponents by a 29-3 margin while carrying a 118-48 shot differential.

Canada closes out its round-robin schedule Thursday versus Finland.