Bulldogs’ Logan Morrison Named OHL Player of the Week

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Hamilton Bulldogs forward Logan Morrison is the OHL Player of the Week with four goals, nine assists and 13 points in four games along with a plus/minus rating of plus-10.

Morrison earns player of the week recognition for the second time in three weeks, recording four consecutive multi-point games as the Bulldogs climbed to top spot in the Ontario Hockey League. Morrison had a goal and two assists on Family Day as Hamilton defeated Erie 7-2. He followed up with two goals and two assists on Friday, earning first star honours as the Bulldogs defeated North Bay 7-2. Morrison chipped in with two helpers on Saturday, setting up Nathan Staios for the overtime winner as the Dogs downed the Ottawa 67’s 4-3. Sunday featured another four-point effort with a goal and three assists, giving him an impressive 29 points in the month of February as the Bulldogs defeated Niagara 10-2.

A 19-year-old from Guelph, Ont., Morrison is sixth in OHL scoring with 75 points including 23 goals and 52 assists over 41 games with a League-leading plus/minus rating of plus-39. The 6-foot, 180Ib. centre has also won 56.6 percent of his faceoffs this season. Now in his third OHL season, Morrison has recorded 154 points (60-94–154) over 147 career regular season games. He was Hamilton’s first round (18th overall) pick in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection from the Guelph Gryphons U16 program. He attended training camp with the Los Angeles Kings last fall.

Also considered for the award this week, 2022 NHL Draft prospect Michael Buchinger recorded 11 points (2-9–11) over four games from the blue line as the Guelph Storm played to a 3-0-1-0 mark. Bulldogs blueliner Nathan Staios recorded nine points (3-6–9) over four games with a plus/minus rating of plus-8.

2021-22 OHL Players of the Week – Regular Season:

Feb. 21 – Feb. 27: Logan Morrison (Hamilton Bulldogs)

Feb. 14 – Feb. 20: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Feb. 7 – Feb. 13: Logan Morrison (Hamilton Bulldogs).

Jan. 31 – Feb. 6: Luke Evangelista (London Knights)

Jan. 24 – Jan. 30: Brandt Clarke (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 17 – Jan. 23: Riley Piercey (Flint Firebirds)

Jan. 10 – Jan. 16: David Goyette (Sudbury Wolves)

Jan. 3 – Jan 9: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 27 – Jan. 2: James Hardie (Mississauga Steelheads)

Dec. 13 – Dec. 19: Ty Tullio (Oshawa Generals)

Dec. 6 – Dec. 12: Lucas Edmonds (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 29 – Dec. 5: Wyatt Johnston (Windsor Spitfires)

Nov. 22 – Nov. 28: Brennan Othmann (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Brandon Coe (North Bay Battalion)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Antonio Stranges (London Knights)

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Shane Wright (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Tucker Robertson (Peterborough Petes)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Rory Kerins (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Jack Thompson (Sudbury Wolves)