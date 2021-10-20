EN
FR
MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
October 20, 2021
Big night for Dufour! Titan 4 Sea Dogs 5
QMJHL Highlights
QMJHL
Watch more on CHL TV >
More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
2 weeks ago
OHL Highlights
Oct. 20/21 – SBY (3) – SOO (4) - OT
3 hours ago
QMJHL Highlights
Charlottetown got the offense going! Islanders 7 Eagles 2
3 hours ago
QMJHL Highlights
Shawi gets a big win on the road! Cataractes 2 Tigres 1
3 hours ago
Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings
Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: Remparts take command of top spot
14 hours ago
Player of the Night
CHL Player of the Night - Bogdans Hodass (Oct 19)
15 hours ago
WHL Highlights
TIGERS (5) vs BRONCOS (4) F/OT
17 hours ago