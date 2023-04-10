EN
FR
MENU
April 10, 2023
Apr. 9/23 – NB (5) – MISS (4) – Game 6
2023 OHL Playoffs
OHL Highlights
Mississauga Steelheads
Watch more
OHL
on CHL TV
Kyle McDonald’s hat-trick powered the Battalion to a series-winning Game Six 5-4 win in Mississauga.
More News
1:25
meet the future
Meet the Future - Connor Bedard
4 hours ago
road to memorial cup daily
Road to Memorial Cup presented by Kia
Road to Memorial Cup daily: Battalion, Cougars and Sting advance
8 hours ago
2023 WHL Playoffs
WHL Highlights
Apr. 9/23 - TC (4) - PG (5) - OT - Game 6
9 hours ago
2023 OHL Playoffs
OHL Highlights
Apr. 9/23 - SAR (4) - GUE (3) - OT - Game 6
9 hours ago
2023 WHL Playoffs
WHL Highlights
Apr. 8/23 - EVT (2) - POR (3) - OT - Game 5
9 hours ago
2023 WHL Playoffs
WHL Highlights
Apr. 8/23 - SAS (3) - REG (5) - Game 6
9 hours ago