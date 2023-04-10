MENU
April 10, 2023

Apr. 9/23 – NB (5) – MISS (4) – Game 6

2023 OHL Playoffs OHL Highlights
Mississauga Steelheads
Kyle McDonald’s hat-trick powered the Battalion to a series-winning Game Six 5-4 win in Mississauga.

