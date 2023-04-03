EN
April 3, 2023
Apr. 1/23 – KIT (4) – WSR (0) – Game 2
2023 OHL Playoffs
OHL Highlights
Windsor Spitfires
More News
Gavin Hayes
NHL entry-level contract
Hayes inks ELC with Blackhawks
7 hours ago
1:45
meet the future
Meet The Future - Cal Ritchie
7 hours ago
road to memorial cup daily
Road to Memorial Cup presented by Kia
Road to Memorial Cup daily: April 3
11 hours ago
2023 WHL Playoffs
WHL Highlights
Apr. 2/23 - REG (6) - SAS (5) - OT - Game 2
13 hours ago
2023 OHL Playoffs
OHL Highlights
Apr. 2/23 - MISS (4) - NB (3) - Game 2
13 hours ago
2023 OHL Playoffs
OHL Highlights
Apr. 2/23 -BAR (3) - HAM (6) - Game 3
13 hours ago