2022-23 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: Week 9

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the Week 9 edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2022-23 season.

Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings – Week 9

1. Quebec Remparts (21-3-0-1)

2. Winnipeg ICE (22-3-0-0)

3. Seattle Thunderbirds (15-4-1-0)

4. Ottawa 67’s (19-4-0-0)

5. Portland Winterhawks (17-3-1-1)

6. Saskatoon Blades (15-4-1-0)

7. Sherbrooke Phoenix (18-5-1-1)

8. Red Deer Rebels (18-4-0-3)

9. Saginaw Spirit (17-6-1-0)

10. Victoriaville Tigres (16-6-1-2)

HM. Kamloops Blazers (11-5-3-1)

HM. Owen Sound Attack (14-7-1-1)

HM. London Knights (13-7-1-0)

The Quebec Remparts assume the national crown for the second time this season after closing out the past week with a pair of victories. Punctuating the weekend was a 5-2 win over Gatineau in which the Remparts flashed their offensive tricks with four unanswered markers. Columbus Blue Jackets draftee James Malatesta led the way with a pair of tallies plus an assist en route to the victory. On the season, Malatesta ranks third in team scoring behind fellow forwards Zachary Bolduc (St. Louis Blues) and Theo Rochette.

Breaking even on the week, the Winnipeg ICE secured four points in as many outings, notching one victory against each of Lethbridge and Saskatoon. Doubling up 6-3 on the Blades, the latter contest saw seven ICE skaters finish with multi-point efforts including veteran rearguard Ben Zloty who lit the lamp and added two assists. Through 2022-23, Zloty ranks third among all WHL defencemen with 28 points counting six goals and 22 assists in 25 games.

Picking up a pair of home ice wins over Kelowna and nationally ranked Portland, the Seattle Thunderbirds have matched their highest ranking of the season, coming in at third nationally. Against the Winterhawks, the Thunderbirds came away with a decisive 6-1 victory backed by four unanswered marks that stood until midway through the final frame. New recruit and Chicago Blackhawks draftee Nolan Allan turned heads with a three-point night counting one goal and two assists.

The favourite from the OHL, the Ottawa 67’s ended the week on a high note as Sunday action saw the club topple Sudbury 5-1. From the blue line, first-year rearguard Henry Mews shined as he twice found the back of the net. On the season, the 16-year-old defenceman has shown solid offensive upside as he has posted three goals and seven assists for 10 points across 14 appearances. Mews is eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft.

Coming away with a lone victory as part of a three-game road swing, for the Portland Winterhawks the week was underscored by a 5-2 win in Everett in which the club’s balanced scoring attack was on display. Among the producers was rookie left-wing Josh Zakreski who notched his third multi-point night of the season. Between the pipes, netminder Dante Giannuzzi stopped 24 shots, giving him his 11th win of the year to rank third-best league wide.

Adding two more points on the week, the Saskatoon Blades impressed in taking the second contest against WHL-leading Winnipeg, coming away with a 5-2 victory Saturday in which Belarusian left-wing Egor Sidorov secured three goals, including two markers coming in the final frame. With the accomplishment, Sidorov notched his second hat-trick of the season and improved to 21 points counting 12 goals and nine assists coming in only 10 outings.

Winners of two of three on the week, the Sherbrooke Phoenix continue to hold down top spot in the QMJHL’s Western Conference with a showing of 18-5-1-1. Among the highlights of the week was a 4-1 road win in Gatineau that saw veteran centre Justin Gill net his 20th goal of the season to bring him into a tie for spots in the goals column league wide. Skating in his second full season with the Phoenix, Gill leads the squad with 39 points in 25 appearances.

Piecing together a three-game point streak, the Red Deer Rebels have returned to their winning ways, closing out the past week with a showing of 2-0-0-1. Among the highlights was a 6-1 takedown of Prince Albert in which veteran centre Kai Uchacz finished with one goal and two assists. Standing at 30 points across 25 games, Uchacz ranks first in team scoring as well as second-best league wide with 18 goals, behind only Connor Bedard.

Soaring to nine straight victories, the Saginaw Spirit have taken command of the OHL’s Western Conference with a showing of 17-6-1-0. Continuing their success over the past week in picking up wins over Flint, Sarnia, and Windsor, among the most impressive feats was Saturday’s 7-2 triumph over the Spitfires that saw freshmen rearguard Zayne Parekh finish with four points counting two powerplay tallies and a pair of assists, with the first helper coming on the eventual game-winning goal.

Earning national recognition for the first time this season, the Victoriaville Tigres have picked up nine points in their last five outings, with the past week counting a 4-1 decision over nationally leading Quebec as well as an 8-0 romp of Chicoutimi. The latter contest witnessed Tigres captain Maxime Pellerin match a season single-game high of four points, while between the pipes rookie netminder Gabriel D’Aigle turned aside all 36 shots to secure his second shutout of the season.

Honourable mention:

The 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia host Kamloops Blazers impressed in picking up a pair of road wins including a 4-1 victory over rival Prince George. Leading the way was Minnesota Wild draftee Caedan Bankier who came away with a two-goal effort for the second time in three outings.

Riding a modest three-game point streak, the Owen Sound Attack have climbed to top spot in the OHL’s Midwest Division with 30 points across 23 contests. Among the club’s top performers from the past week was projected 2023 NHL Draft first rounder Colby Barlow who finished with five goals and two assists for seven points in the trio of outings.

Drawing national consideration for the first time this season, the London Knights came away with a pair of road victories that began with a 4-0 decision over rival Kitchener that witnessed overage goaltender Brett Brochu stop 28 shots to record his fifth career shutout.