2022-23 Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings: Week 25

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the Week 25 edition of the Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings for the 2022-23 season.

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings – Week 25

1. Gatineau Olympiques (49-12-5-2)

2. Sherbrooke Phœnix (50-13-3-2)

3. Winnipeg ICE (57-10-1-0)

4. Seattle Thunderbirds (54-11-1-2)

5. Quebec Remparts (53-12-1-2)

6. Ottawa 67’s (51-12-3-2)

7. Halifax Mooseheads (50-11-4-3)

8. North Bay Battalion (48-17-2-1)

9. Kamloops Blazers (48-13-4-3)

10. Saskatoon Blades (48-15-4-1)

HM. Sarnia Sting (41-18-5-4)

HM. Barrie Colts (42-17-6-3)

HM. Prince George Cougars (37-24-6-1)

After they ended the regular season on a 23-0-1 run, the Gatineau Olympiques finish as the no. 1 ranked team in the CHL Kia Top 10 rankings. The Olympiques kept the streak alive in dramatic fashion Wednesday as they erased a 3-0 deficit before they fell 4-3 in overtime to Sherbrooke. However, Alexis Gendron scored twice Friday in a 6-1 win over Blainville-Boisbriand before Olivier Nadeau (BUF) had the shootout winner a day later in a 6-5 victory over the Armada. Gatineau’s 49 wins were the second most in the Western Conference and second most in franchise history.

For the first time since Week 3, the Sherbrooke Phoenix find themselves back in the no. 2 spot. Joshua Roy (MTL) had the OT winner against Gatineau before Roy had three points (2G, 1A) in a 7-1 victory against Victoriaville Friday. On Saturday, the Phoenix took down the Tigres 5-4 in overtime as after Jacob Melanson (SEA) scored his 50th goal of the season, Roy scored the winner to give the Phoenix their 50th win of the season. Sherbrooke’s 50 wins were the most in the QMJHL’s Western Conference and the second most in franchise history.

The Winnipeg ICE concluded the season with a pair of wins as they finish as the highest-ranked WHL club. After a 6-4 loss to Moose Jaw midweek, the ICE ended the year with a pair of wins over Brandon; Connor McClennon (PHI) and Zack Ostapchuk (OTT) had shootout goals in a 3-2 decision Friday while on Saturday, Conor Geekie (ARI) had five points (3G, 2A) in a 5-3 victory. Winnipeg’s 57 wins and 115 points both led the CHL.

Despite a .500 record in the final week, the Seattle Thunderbirds end the season as the second ranked WHL side. In the first of four games, the T-Birds took down Kamloops 6-3 behind two goals from Dylan Guenther (ARI). After a 6-5 loss a day later to the Blazers, Seattle won 7-3 in Portland as Kevin Korchinski (CHI) tallied four points (2G, 2A). The T-Birds ended the campaign with a 3-1 loss to the Winterhawks but their 54 wins ranked second in the CHL and led the WHL’s Western Conference.

The third QMJHL club in the top five, the Quebec Remparts ended the season on an eight-game winning streak. The final three wins came over the past week that began with a 6-3 victory over Shawinigan. A 4-2 win Saturday over the Oceanic was highlighted by Zachary Bolduc’s 50th goal of the season while on Sunday, Jeremy Langlois had the shootout winner in 1-0 victory over Rimouski. The Remparts’ 53 wins were the most in the QMJHL.

On the heels of a franchise best 51 wins, the Ottawa 67’s move up a spot as the top ranked OHL side after they swept a 3-in-3. Four different skaters scored Friday in a 4-1 road win over Peterborough while Jack Beck (CGY) and Logan Morrison led the charge 24 hours later in a 4-2 win against the Petes that gave the 67’s their 50th win of the season. Morrison had four points (1G, 3A) Sunday in a 5-1 win over Barrie as the 67’s will take a five-game winning streak into the postseason. Ottawa has won 50 games in three of the past four seasons.

The Halifax Mooseheads went 2-1 in the final week but still managed to score 20 goals in the process. Jordan Dumais (CBJ) had six points (2G, 4A) while Josh Lawrence had five (2G, 3A) as the Mooseheads hammered Charlottetown 9-0 Wednesday. A 2-1 setback Friday against Cape Breton was quickly forgotten Saturday as the Mooseheads reached the 50-win mark for the second time in franchise history after a 10-5 victory over the Islanders. Lawrence had six points (3G, 3A) in the win as he joined Dumais and Alexandre Doucet (DET) with 50 goals. The Mooseheads’ 107 points were the second most in the Q.

The North Bay Battalion closed out the season on an 11-game win streak as they move up a spot to eighth place. Dom DiVincentiis (WPG) recorded his fifth shutout of the season Thursday in a 4-0 win over Hamilton that was followed by a 5-2 victory in Niagara. Their season ended Sunday with a 5-2 decision against Mississauga as Anthony Romani and Jacob Therrien both had three points (1G, 2A). The Battalion’s 48 wins this year were a new franchise record and the second most in the OHL.

Despite a 1-2-1 finish to the regular season, the Kamloops Blazers, hosts of the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, remain in the top 10. After they dropped the first game of a back-to-back versus Seattle, Caeden Bankier (MIN) had the game-winner in the rematch Wednesday as the Blazers claimed a 6-5 victory. A 7-2 loss in Prince George Friday and a shootout defeat to the Cougars Saturday ended their regular season but the Blazers’ 48 wins were tied for the second most in the WHL in 2022-23.

The Saskatoon Blades slide back into the top 10 in the final rankings after a two-win week. In what was a WHL Playoffs preview against Regina, Trevor Wong had the game-winner Friday in a 3-2 victory versus the Pats. Saskatoon concluded the season with a 6-3 win in Moose Jaw as Wong scored twice to give the Blades their 48th win, the fifth most in team history.

Honourable mentions:

The Sarnia Sting saw its 14-0-3 streak end this week but they remain one of the most in-form teams heading into the postseason. Ty Voit (TOR) had two points Friday in a 4-1 victory over Owen Sound before the streak ended a day later with a 5-2 loss to Erie. However, Sarnia stormed back in a big way Sunday to beat Niagara 10-4 behind Sasha Pastujov’s (ANA) four-point (2G, 2A) outing to register their 41st win, tied for the third most in franchise history.

The Barrie Colts went 2-1-0 in the final week to remain an honourable mention. Captain Brandt Clarke (LA) scored twice Thursday in a 4-2 win over Sudbury while Evan Vierling had three points (1G, 2A) as part of a 5-2 triumph over Kingston. A 5-1 loss in Ottawa in their season finale meant the Colts wound up with 42 wins, the sixth most in the OHL.

The Prince George Cougars will ride into the playoffs unbeaten in regulation over their final 11 games of the season that saw them beat Kamloops twice in the final week. Seven different players scored in a 7-2 victory Friday while Koehn Ziemmer and Chase Wheatcroft (DAL) both scored in the shootout in a 3-2 win a day later. The Cougars’ 37 wins are the most in a season since 2016-17.