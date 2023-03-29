Entire CHL postseason available on CHL TV

Starting tomorrow night, with five games on the schedule, hockey fans from all over the world can tune in to CHL TV to begin watching Canadian Hockey League (CHL) postseason action from all three of its member leagues: the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

CHL TV is the destination to watch the Road to the Memorial Cup – where beginning tomorrow viewers can stream first round action all the way to the end of the Championship Series of the WHL (Ed Chynoweth Cup), OHL (J. Ross Robertson Cup), & QMJHL (Gilles-Courteau Trophy). Viewers outside of Canada can catch all playoff games, including the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, on CHL TV by purchasing a Playoff All Access pass ($89.99 plus taxes).

At the same time, any viewer worldwide can obtain a WHL, OHL or QMJHL Regional League Playoff Pass ($59.99 plus taxes) if they wish to watch complete playoff coverage of one league on CHL TV. Round by Round passes for all three leagues are also available throughout every round of the playoffs, including Round 1 access (starting at $19.99 plus taxes). Finally, viewers can also watch postseason action from a single league for one day by obtaining a Daily Pass ($9.99 plus taxes).

Available to fans from every corner of the globe, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.

Tomorrow night, the OHL’s top-seeded Ottawa 67’s and Windsor Spitfires are among the ten teams who will kickoff the postseason at 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST. On Friday, all eight QMJHL playoff series will get underway starting at 6:00 p.m. EST / 3:00 p.m. PST, before later that same night, the WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien begin at 8:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. PST — all which can be seen on CHL TV.

As the CHL’s official broadcasters, TSN will air the three leagues’ Championship Series from Game 3 onward along with RDS airing the QMJHL Championship Series also from Game 3 onward.

The 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, which is scheduled for May 25 – June 4 in Kamloops, British Columbia, will be broadcasted on NHL Network in the United States, along with TSN and RDS in Canada. The latter will also be available via live stream across both TSN & RDS various platforms.

About the Canadian Hockey League

The Canadian Hockey League is the world’s largest development hockey league with 52 Canadian and eight American teams participating in the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League. The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League and U SPORTS than any other league.

About CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is a new streaming service available on the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and the Safari and Google Chrome web browsers via watch.chl.ca. CHL TV offers increased audience engagement through expanded distribution in addition to a best-in-class user experience that allows CHL fans to stay better connected with access to more than 2,000 regular-season games each year covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States.