June 20, 2022
June 20, 2022 — Saint John Sea Dogs vs. Hamilton Bulldogs
Memorial Cup
More News
2:05
June 20 — Sea Dogs post-game
5 hours ago
9:41
June 20 — Post-game coaches availability
5 hours ago
2022 Memorial Cup
Sea Dogs thrill home crowd in Memorial Cup opener
6 hours ago
Saint John (5) - Hamilton (3) - June 20 Highlights
7 hours ago
Officiating team announced for 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia
12 hours ago
2022 Memorial Cup
2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia tournament preview: Hamilton Bulldogs
15 hours ago