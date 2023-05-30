EN
FR
MENU
May 30, 2023
2023 Memorial Cup in pictures: May 29
2023 Memorial Cup
by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL
1/24
More News
3:49
2023 Memorial Cup
Remparts book spot in 2023 Memorial Cup final
41 mins ago
3:46
2023 Memorial Cup
memorial cup
May 29 — Quebec 3-1 Seattle
59 mins ago
2023 Memorial Cup
Wickenheiser discusses importance of Memorial Cup
8 hours ago
2023 Memorial Cup
Game day preview: Remparts vs. Thunderbirds — May 29
10 hours ago
2:45
2023 Memorial Cup
May 29 — Thunderbirds pre-game availability
11 hours ago
1:45
2023 Memorial Cup
The Cup - EP04 - Dominant Performance
11 hours ago