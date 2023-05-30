Remparts book spot in 2023 Memorial Cup final

The Quebec Remparts secured its spot in the final of the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia after a 3-1 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds Monday night at the Sandman Centre.

Captain Theo Rochette scored twice while Charle Truchon scored into an empty-net. William Rousseau made 35 saves in the Remparts net as Nolan Allan (CHI) was the only T-Bird to beat him. Seattle’s Thomas Milic made 19 saves.

“The stakes were a lot with a free pass to the final,” Rousseau said post-game. “I made the saves that got us to win that game.”

It marks the fifth time the Remparts will play in a Memorial Cup final as they will seek their third title after victories in 1971 and 2006.

“Without him tonight, we don’t get the win,” Rochette said of Rousseau. “He’s been like this all year long and he did great work again tonight.”

Rochette gave Quebec a perfect start 54 seconds into the game as Zachary Bolduc’s (STL) shot was saved by Milic but the rebound hit the Remparts captain in the chest and went in.

After a scoreless second, where Rousseau made 15 saves, Rochette had the game-winner with 3:06 to play as on a 2-on-0 he buried Mikael Huchette’s pass to send Quebec to the final.

Allan scored at 17:38 to create a few nervy moments before Truchon fired the puck into the empty-net from behind his own blue line with 18 seconds to play.

The Remparts will conclude their round-robin schedule Tuesday against Peterborough where a win would send the Petes home and make Wednesday’s game between Kamloops and Seattle a dead-rubber.

“We want to get better every day … want to get the win and work on the little details to be ready for the final,” Rochette said.