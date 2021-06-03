Wolves to announce First Overall Pick on Thursday

A month ago they were the big winners of the first-ever OHL Priority Selection Draft Lottery, and Thursday the Sudbury Wolves will unveil a big part of their future.

Following a pre-show on the Wolves’ Facebook and YouTube accounts at 12:30pm, VP and general manager Rob Papineau will announce who the club will be taking with its coveted first overall selection in Friday night’s first round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for ? The first overall pick of the 2021 #OHLDraft presented by @RealCdnSS goes to… pic.twitter.com/eQIMjGiohm — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) May 5, 2021

Wolves fans still have a first overall pick fresh in their minds, having witnessed the unique size and stride combination of former OHL Rookie of the Year Quinton Byfield who the club took with the first pick in 2018. Big number 55 made his NHL debut with the Los Angeles Kings on April 28th, appearing in six games while recording an assist before the season wrapped up. Regardless of Byfield’s destination in the fall, Sudbury fans will have another first overall addition to get acquainted with.

“We actually feel really well-prepared, for the circumstances,” Papineau told the Sudbury Star’s Ben Leeson on Wednesday. “We have developed our list and we have moved guys around in the last couple of weeks, we meet pretty much nightly as a staff using Zoom and we go through the list. Sometimes it gets repetitive, but that’s good, because sometimes it means we have gone back, looked at a guy and got a different opinion. Based on the information we have, the video we have and the year that it was, we feel we’re as well prepared as we can be.”

The Wolves will select first overall for the seventh time in franchise history as the player announced on Thursday will follow Byfield (2018), David Levin (2015), John McFarland (2008), John Uniac (1987), Dave Moylan (1984) and Mike Allison (1978) in leading-off the OHL Priority Selection.

Fans can tune in to Thursday’s virtual livestream announcement at 12:30pm on the Wolves’ YouTube and Facebook accounts.