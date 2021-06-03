2021-22 QMJHL regular season schedule unveiled

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League released today its 2021-22 regular season schedule. The campaign will kick off on October 1, 2021 with all 18 teams in action.

A full 612-game regular season is scheduled to take place with each team playing 34 home games. It will conclude on Saturday April 2, 2022.

The Gatineau Olympiques will begin a new era as they begin play in a brand new state-of-the-art venue, the Slush Puppie Centre. For the occasion, they will welcome their division rival, the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, on Saturday, October 2.

2021-22 SEASON SCHEDULE