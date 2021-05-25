Wolves’ Murray signs with Hurricanes

RALEIGH, NC – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward Blake Murray to a three-year, entry-level contract. At the NHL level, the deal will pay Murray $750,000 in the first two seasons of the contract and $775,000 in the third season. He will earn $65,000 at the AHL level for the first two seasons and $70,000 for the third season. Murray will receive $100,000 in signing bonuses.

“Blake has shown his goal-scoring abilities in the Ontario Hockey League,” said Waddell. “We’re looking forward to helping him reach his potential as he takes the next steps in his career.”

Murray, 19, spent the 2020-21 season on loan with Surahammers IF of Hockeyettan, the Swedish third league. He posted 23 points (7g, 16a) in 16 games, ranking third on the team in assists and fourth in goals and points. The 6’2″, 186-pound forward played the previous three seasons with the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), tallying 166 career points (86g, 80a) in 186 games from 2017-20. Murray led Sudbury in goals in 2018-19 (30) and 2019-20 (35), and he led the team in power-play goals in all three seasons. He also ranked in the top three on the team in points in all three seasons, leading the team in that category as an OHL rookie in 2017-18 (44). The Uxbridge, Ont., native was selected by Carolina in the sixth round, 183rd overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft.

For more information visit nhl.com/hurricanes.