Winterhawks netminder Gauthier named WHL Goaltender of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Portland Winterhawks netminder Taylor Gauthier has been named the WHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of January.

The 20-year-old posted a 7-0-0-0 January record, to go along with a 1.70 goals-against average, a .945 save percentage, and one shutout, helping Portland post a 10-0-0-1 record this past month.

Gauthier surrendered two or fewer goals in five of his seven December appearances, matching a season-best with 48 saves January 14 at Seattle.

The product of Calgary, Alta. registered his seventh career WHL shutout January 30, turning aside 17 shots in a 8-0 victory versus the Tri-City Americans.

Gauthier, who was acquired by Portland from the Prince George Cougars in December of 2021, was twice named the WHL Goaltender of the Week during the month of January.

He currently leads the WHL with a .930 save percentage over 21 appearances this season with Prince George and Portland. Gauthier’s 14 wins this season are two shy of his career best, set during the 2019-20 season with the Cougars.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound puckstopper was originally selected by the Prince George Cougars with the 10th overall selection in the 2016 WHL Draft. In 173 career WHL regular season appearances with Prince George and Portland, Gauthier holds a 60-87-8-8 record, a 3.12 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and seven shutouts.

His Winterhawks are scheduled return to action Friday, February 4 with an away contest versus the Tri-City Americans (7:05 p.m. PT, Toyota Center).