Stars prospect Stankoven named McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Kamloops Blazers forward Logan Stankoven has been named the McSweeney’s WHL Player of the Month for the month of January.

The Dallas Stars prospect led all WHL skaters with 24 points (10G-14A) during the month of January, he begins the month of February sitting fourth among League scoring leaders with 56 points (23G-33A).

The product of Kamloops, B.C. registered three or more points in six of his nine games played this past month, highlighted by a five-point outing (3G-2A) January 29 against the Victoria Royals, a contest which also marked the third hat-trick of the 18-year-old’s WHL career.

Nearly half (27) of Stankoven’s 56 points have been tallied during his current 10-game point streak, a run which currently stands as the second-longest active streak in the WHL this season.

The Dallas Stars selected Stankoven in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft, signing the 5-foot-8, 170-pound forward to an entry-level contract in September of 2021.

The 5-foot-8, 170-pound forward was originally selected by the Kamloops Blazers with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 WHL Draft. Stankoven has amassed more than a point per game over his 104 WHL regular season appearances, amassing a total of 115 points (59G-56A).

Stankoven and the Kamloops Blazers are next in action Friday, February 4 when they begin a three-game weekend road trip against the Vancouver Giants (7:30 p.m. PT, Langley Events Centre).