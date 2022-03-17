Winterhawks forward Hanas signs entry-level contract with Detroit Red Wings

Portland Winterhawks forward Cross Hanas has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings of the National Hockey League.

The Red Wings announced the signing Wednesday. Hanas was selected by Detroit in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The product of Highland Village, Texas currently leads the Winterhawks in scoring with 71 points (22G-49A) in 53 games. with 44 of those points coming since January 1.

The 20-year-old was originally selected by Portland in the fourth round of the 2017 WHL Draft. In 186 career WHL games, all with the Winterhawks, Hanas has totalled 146 points (54G-92A).

Internationally, Hanas represented the United States at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, recording three points (1G-2A) in four games.

One of five current NHL prospects on the Portland roster, Hanas becomes the second member of the current Winterhawks squad to sign an NHL contract in the month of March, joining Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Taylor Gauthier.