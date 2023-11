Wildcats retire Crawford’s no. 29 jersey

Former Moncton Wildcats goaltender Corey Crawford had his no. 29 jersey retired by the franchise Friday night.

Crawford played four seasons for the Wildcats from 2001-2005 where he compiled a 96-68-18 record. His 193 games played are the most by a goaltender in team history while he ranks second all-time in wins. Crawford’s 11 shutouts are tied for the franchise lead.

In 2003-04, Crawford won a career high 35 games and was named the QMJHL’s Defensive Player of the Year. Crawford was twice named to the QMJHL’s Second All-Star Team.

Selected 52nd overall in the 2003 NHL Draft, the Montreal native spent his entire NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks.

In 488 games, he went 260-162-53 with a .918 save percentage and 2.45 GAA. Crawford was a two-time Stanley Cup champion (2013, 2015) and NHL All-Star (2015, 2017).

Crawford is the first player in Wildcats history to have his number retired.