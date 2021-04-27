WHL announces Tri-City Americans cleared to resume team activities

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the Tri-City Americans have been cleared to resume team activities as of Monday, April 26, after all individuals within the team cohort tested negative for COVID-19 this week.

The Americans practiced Monday evening for the first time since entering a league-mandated isolation period following the discovery of a positive test for COVID-19 on Friday, April 16. Though one additional positive test for COVID-19 was discovered within the Americans team cohort, this occurred while the individuals were in isolation and does not impact upon the initial start of the 10-day isolation period required by the Washington State Department of Health.

The Americans are scheduled to return to game play on Wednesday, April 28 at 6:10 p.m. PT when they visit the Spokane Chiefs.

The five postponed games on the U.S. Division schedule will not be rescheduled. As a result, the teams in the U.S. Division will complete their regular season schedules having played the following number of games:

Portland Winterhawks – 24

Everett Silvertips – 23

Seattle Thunderbirds – 23

Spokane Chiefs – 21

Tri-City Americans – 19

