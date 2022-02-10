MENU
February 10, 2022

WHL announces postponement of three WHL Regular Season games

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the postponement of three (3) WHL Regular Season games due to a series of forthcoming WHL scheduling adjustments.

The following three WHL Regular Season games have been postponed and will be rescheduled to later in the season as part of a League-wide rescheduling exercise:

Tuesday, February 15

  • Red Deer at Edmonton
  • Regina at Winnipeg

Thursday, February 17

  • Moose Jaw at Lethbridge

Further updates to the WHL Regular Season schedule for 2021-22 will be provided at a later date. Ticket holders are encouraged to contact their Club for ticketing information.

