WHL announces postponement of three WHL Regular Season games
Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the postponement of three (3) WHL Regular Season games due to a series of forthcoming WHL scheduling adjustments.
The following three WHL Regular Season games have been postponed and will be rescheduled to later in the season as part of a League-wide rescheduling exercise:
Tuesday, February 15
- Red Deer at Edmonton
- Regina at Winnipeg
Thursday, February 17
- Moose Jaw at Lethbridge
Further updates to the WHL Regular Season schedule for 2021-22 will be provided at a later date. Ticket holders are encouraged to contact their Club for ticketing information.