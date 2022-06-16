WHL announces 2022-23 Regular Season start date and 2022 Pre-Season Schedule
Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the 2022-23 Regular Season is scheduled to begin on Friday, September 23, 2022. WHL Clubs will begin announcing their home-opening dates for the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season on Monday, June 20.
The WHL has also unveiled the 2022 WHL Pre-Season Schedule. The schedule includes 47 games, beginning Tuesday, September 6 and concluding Sunday, September 18.
The 2022 WHL Pre-Season Schedule features two tournaments, including events hosted by the Everett Silvertips and Tri-City Americans.
Everett’s six-game pre-season tournament is scheduled to begin Friday, September 9 and will include appearances by all five U.S. Division Clubs. All six games will be hosted at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.
Tri-City’s five-game pre-season tournament is scheduled to begin Friday, September 16 and will include appearances by all five U.S. Division Clubs. All five games will be hosted at Toyota Arena in Kennewick, Wash.
WHL Clubs will bring the excitement of WHL Pre-Season hockey to five new communities outside WHL Club markets, providing an opportunity for hockey fans in other areas of Western Canada to witness WHL hockey in person.
On Tuesday, September 6, the Prince Albert Raiders will host the Saskatoon Blades at Big River First Nation Arena in Debden, Sask., located approximately 90 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.
Jon Baillie Arena in Port Coquitlam, B.C. will host two WHL games – on Friday, September 9 the Vancouver Giants will take on the Prince George Cougars, while Saturday, September 10 will feature the Victoria Royals taking on the Cougars.
On Saturday, September 17, the Calgary Hitmen and Edmonton Oil Kings will travel to the Siksika Deerfoot Sportsplex in Siksika, Alta., located approximately 125 kilometres southeast of Calgary.
The Legends Centre in Warman, Sask., will be the scene for the Blades and Raiders, while Cam Neely Arena in Maple Ridge, B.C., will welcome the Giants and Kelowna Rockets on Saturday, September 17.
The 2022-23 WHL Regular Season Schedule is planned to be unveiled the first week of July.
|Game #
|Home
|Visitor
|Date
|Time
|Location
|1
|Prince Albert
|Saskatoon
|September 6
|1 p.m. MT
|Big River First Nation Arena – Debden, Sask.
|2
|Portland
|Seattle
|September 9
|2 p.m. PT
|Angel of the Winds Arena
|3
|Everett
|Spokane
|September 9
|6 p.m. PT
|Angel of the Winds Arena
|4
|Brandon
|Winnipeg
|September 9
|7 p.m. CT
|Westoba Place
|5
|Calgary
|Red Deer
|September 9
|7 p.m. MT
|Seven Chiefs Sportsplex
|6
|Edmonton
|Saskatoon
|September 9
|7 p.m. MT
|Downtown Community Arena
|7
|Kamloops
|Kelowna
|September 9
|7 p.m. PT
|Sandman Centre
|8
|Lethbridge
|Medicine Hat
|September 9
|7 p.m. MT
|Enmax Centre
|9
|Moose Jaw
|Swift Current
|September 9
|7 p.m. MT
|Mosaic Place
|10
|Prince Albert
|Regina
|September 9
|7 p.m. MT
|Art Hauser Centre
|11
|Vancouver
|Prince George
|September 9
|7 p.m. PT
|Jon Baillie Arena – Port Coquitlam, B.C.
|12
|Seattle
|Spokane
|September 10
|2 p.m. PT
|Angel of the Winds Arena
|13
|Everett
|Tri-City
|September 10
|6 p.m. PT
|Angel of the Winds Arena
|14
|Edmonton
|Saskatoon
|September 10
|4 p.m. MT
|Downtown Community Arena
|15
|Kelowna
|Kamloops
|September 10
|7:05 p.m. PT
|Prospera Place
|16
|Medicine Hat
|Lethbridge
|September 10
|7 p.m. MT
|Co-op Place
|17
|Red Deer
|Calgary
|September 10
|7 p.m. MT
|Peavey Mart Centrium
|18
|Regina
|Prince Albert
|September 10
|7 p.m. MT
|Brandt Centre
|19
|Swift Current
|Moose Jaw
|September 10
|7 p.m. MT
|Innovation Credit Union iPlex
|20
|Victoria
|Prince George
|September 10
|7 p.m. PT
|Jon Baillie Arena – Port Coquitlam, B.C.
|21
|Winnipeg
|Brandon
|September 10
|7 p.m. CT
|RINK Hockey Academy
|22
|Tri-City
|Seattle
|September 11
|12 p.m. PT
|Angel of the Winds Arena
|23
|Everett
|Portland
|September 11
|4 p.m. PT
|Angel of the Winds Arena
|24
|Vancouver
|Victoria
|September 11
|4 p.m. PT
|Langley Events Centre
|25
|Kelowna
|Victoria
|September 13
|7:05 p.m. PT
|Prospera Place
|26
|Kamloops
|Victoria
|September 14
|7 p.m. PT
|Sandman Centre
|27
|Regina
|Winnipeg
|September 15
|7 p.m. MT
|Brandt Centre
|28
|Spokane
|Portland
|September 16
|3:05 p.m. PT
|Toyota Arena
|29
|Tri-City
|Everett
|September 16
|7:05 p.m. PT
|Toyota Arena
|30
|Edmonton
|Calgary
|September 16
|7 p.m. MT
|Downtown Community Arena
|31
|Kamloops
|Prince George
|September 16
|7 p.m. PT
|Sandman Centre
|32
|Kelowna
|Vancouver
|September 16
|7:05 p.m. PT
|Prospera Place
|33
|Lethbridge
|Red Deer
|September 16
|7 p.m. MT
|Enmax Centre
|34
|Moose Jaw
|Brandon
|September 16
|7 p.m. MT
|Mosaic Place
|35
|Prince Albert
|Saskatoon
|September 16
|7 p.m. MT
|Art Hauser Centre
|36
|Swift Current
|Medicine Hat
|September 16
|7 p.m. MT
|Innovation Credit Union iPlex
|37
|Seattle
|Everett
|September 17
|2:05 p.m. PT
|Toyota Arena
|38
|Tri-City
|Portland
|September 17
|6:05 p.m. PT
|Toyota Arena
|39
|Brandon
|Moose Jaw
|September 17
|7 p.m. CT
|Westoba Place
|40
|Calgary
|Edmonton
|September 17
|7 p.m. MT
|Siksika Deerfoot Sportsplex – Siksika, Alta.
|41
|Medicine Hat
|Swift Current
|September 17
|7 p.m. MT
|Co-op Place
|42
|Prince George
|Kamloops
|September 17
|6 p.m. PT
|CN Centre
|43
|Red Deer
|Lethbridge
|September 17
|7 p.m. MT
|Peavey Mart Centrium
|44
|Saskatoon
|Prince Albert
|September 17
|7 p.m. MT
|Legends Centre – Warman, Sask.
|45
|Vancouver
|Kelowna
|September 17
|7 p.m. PT
|Cam Neely Arena – Maple Ridge, B.C.
|46
|Winnipeg
|Regina
|September 17
|7 p.m. CT
|RINK Hockey Academy
|47
|Tri-City
|Spokane
|September 18
|2:05 p.m. PT
|Toyota Arena
About the Western Hockey League
Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.