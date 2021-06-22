WHL announces 2021 Pre-Season schedule
Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the pre-season schedule of games in advance of the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season. The pre-season schedule includes 52 games, beginning Friday, September 10 and concluding Saturday, September 25.
The 2021 WHL Pre-season features two tournaments, including events hosted by the Everett Silvertips and Tri-City Americans.
The puck drops for Everett’s pre-season tournament on Friday, September 10 with a pair of games as the Portland Winterhawks take on the Seattle Thunderbirds (2 p.m. PT) before the Everett Silvertips host the Spokane Chiefs (6 p.m. PT). Angel of the Winds Arena will welcome the Winterhawks, Thunderbirds, Chiefs, and Americans for a U.S. Division six-game mini tournament.
Tri-City’s pre-season tournament gets underway on Friday, September 17 with two games as the Spokane Chiefs take on the Portland Winterhawks (3 p.m. PT) and the Tri-City Americans host the Everett Silvertips (7:05 p.m. PT). The Toyota Center in Kennewick, Wash. will welcome the Silvertips, Winterhawks, Thunderbirds and Chiefs for another U.S. Division six-game mini tournament.
Once again, the WHL Pre-season will take WHL action to five non-WHL towns. On Friday, September 24 (7 p.m. PT), the Vancouver Giants and Prince George Cougars will meet in Maple Ridge, B.C., while the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders will head to Warman, Sask., to wrap up pre-season play on Saturday, September 25 (7 p.m. MT). The Medicine Hat Tigers will play both of their games in Irvine, Alta., while the Calgary Hitmen face-off in Siksika, Alta., and Tsuut’ina Nation, Alta.
The 2021-22 WHL Regular Season schedule for the Western Conference will be announced on Wednesday, June 23 at 11 a.m. MT. The 2021-22 WHL Regular Season schedule for the Eastern Conference will be announced at a later date.
2021 WHL PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE
|#
|Visitor
|Home
|Day
|Date
|Local Time
|Venue
|1
|Portland
|Seattle
|Friday
|September 10
|2 p.m.
|Angel of the Winds Arena – Everett, Wash.
|2
|Spokane
|Everett
|Friday
|September 10
|6 p.m.
|Angel of the Winds Arena – Everett, Wash.
|3
|Winnipeg
|Regina
|Friday
|September 10
|7 p.m.
|Co-operators Centre – Regina, Sask.
|4
|Seattle
|Spokane
|Saturday
|September 11
|2 p.m.
|Angel of the Winds Arena – Everett, Wash.
|5
|Tri-City
|Everett
|Saturday
|September 11
|6 p.m.
|Angel of the Winds Arena – Everett, Wash.
|6
|Red Deer
|Edmonton
|Saturday
|September 11
|7 p.m.
|Downtown Community Arena – Edmonton, Alta.
|7
|Regina
|Winnipeg
|Saturday
|September 11
|7 p.m.
|Rink Training Centre – Winnipeg, Man.
|8
|Tri-City
|Seattle
|Sunday
|September 12
|12 p.m.
|Angel of the Winds Arena – Everett, Wash.
|9
|Portland
|Everett
|Sunday
|September 12
|4 p.m.
|Angel of the Winds Arena – Everett, Wash.
|10
|Brandon
|Moose Jaw
|Tuesday
|September 14
|7 p.m.
|Mosaic Place – Moose Jaw, Sask.
|11
|Victoria
|Kamloops
|Wednesday
|September 15
|7 p.m.
|Sandman Centre – Kamloops, B.C.
|12
|Kelowna
|Vancouver
|Wednesday
|September 15
|7 p.m.
|Ladner Leisure Centre – Ladner, B.C.
|13
|Spokane
|Portland
|Friday
|September 17
|3 p.m.
|Toyota Arena – Kennewick, Wash.
|14
|Everett
|Tri-City
|Friday
|September 17
|7:05 p.m.
|Toyota Arena – Kennewick, Wash.
|15
|Prince George
|Kamloops
|Friday
|September 17
|7 p.m.
|Sandman Centre – Kamloops B.C.
|16
|Victoria
|Kelowna
|Friday
|September 17
|7:05 p.m.
|Prospera Place – Kelowna, B.C.
|17
|Medicine Hat
|Lethbridge
|Friday
|September 17
|7 p.m.
|Enmax Centre – Lethbridge, Alta.
|18
|Calgary
|Red Deer
|Friday
|September 17
|7 p.m.
|Westerner Park Centrium – Red Deer, Alta.
|19
|Regina
|Prince Albert
|Friday
|September 17
|7 p.m.
|Art Hauser Centre – Prince Albert, Sask.
|20
|Edmonton
|Saskatoon
|Friday
|September 17
|7 p.m.
|SaskTel Centre – Saskatoon, Sask.
|21
|Moose Jaw
|Swift Current
|Friday
|September 17
|7 p.m.
|Innovation Credit Union i-Plex – Swift Current, Sask.
|22
|Seattle
|Everett
|Saturday
|September 18
|2 p.m.
|Toyota Arena – Kennewick, Wash.
|23
|Portland
|Tri-City
|Saturday
|September 18
|6:05 p.m.
|Toyota Arena – Kennewick, Wash.
|24
|Red Deer
|Calgary
|Saturday
|September 18
|7 p.m.
|Siksika Deerfoot Sportsplex – Siksika, Alta.
|25
|Victoria
|Kelowna
|Saturday
|September 18
|7:05 p.m.
|Prospera Place – Kelowna, B.C.
|26
|Lethbridge
|Medicine Hat
|Saturday
|September 18
|7 p.m.
|Irvine, Alta.
|27
|Swift Current
|Moose Jaw
|Saturday
|September 18
|7 p.m.
|Mosaic Place – Moose Jaw, Sask.
|28
|Kamloops
|Prince George
|Saturday
|September 18
|7 p.m.
|CN Centre – Prince George, B.C.
|29
|Prince Albert
|Regina
|Saturday
|September 18
|7 p.m.
|Brandt Centre – Regina, Sask.
|30
|Edmonton
|Saskatoon
|Saturday
|September 18
|4 p.m.
|SaskTel Centre – Saskatoon, Sask.
|31
|Seattle
|Portland
|Sunday
|September 19
|12 p.m.
|Toyota Arena – Kennewick, Wash.
|32
|Spokane
|Tri-City
|Sunday
|September 19
|4:05 p.m.
|Toyota Arena – Kennewick, Wash.
|33
|Everett
|Seattle
|Tuesday
|September 21
|7:05 p.m.
|accesso ShoWare Center – Kent, Wash.
|34
|Kamloops
|Vancouver
|Wednesday
|September 22
|7 p.m.
|Ladner Leisure Centre – Ladner, B.C.
|35
|Winnipeg
|Brandon
|Thursday
|September 23
|7 p.m.
|Keystone Centre – Brandon, Man.
|36
|Calgary
|Edmonton
|Friday
|September 24
|7 p.m.
|Downtown Community Arena – Edmonton, Alta.
|37
|Kelowna
|Kamloops
|Friday
|September 24
|7 p.m.
|Sandman Centre – Kamloops, B.C.
|38
|Red Deer
|Lethbridge
|Friday
|September 24
|7 p.m.
|Enmax Centre – Lethbridge, Alta.
|39
|Saskatoon
|Prince Albert
|Friday
|September 24
|7 p.m.
|Art Hauser Centre – Prince Albert, Sask.
|40
|Regina
|Moose Jaw
|Friday
|September 24
|7 p.m.
|Mosaic Place – Moose Jaw, Sask.
|41
|Medicine Hat
|Swift Current
|Friday
|September 24
|7 p.m.
|Innovation Credit Union i-Plex – Swift Current, Sask.
|42
|Tri-City
|Spokane
|Friday
|September 24
|7:05 p.m.
|Veterans Memorial Arena – Spokane, Wash.
|43
|Prince George
|Vancouver
|Friday
|September 24
|7 p.m.
|Maple Ridge, B.C.
|44
|Edmonton
|Calgary
|Saturday
|September 25
|7 p.m.
|Seven Chiefs Sportsplex – Tsuut’ina Nation, Alta.
|45
|Kamloops
|Kelowna
|Saturday
|September 25
|7:05 p.m.
|Prospera Place – Kelowna, B.C.
|46
|Lethbridge
|Red Deer
|Saturday
|September 25
|7 p.m.
|Westerner Park Centrium – Red Deer, Alta.
|47
|Moose Jaw
|Regina
|Saturday
|September 25
|7 p.m.
|Brandt Centre – Regina, Sask.
|48
|Prince Albert
|Saskatoon
|Saturday
|September 25
|7 p.m.
|Legends Centre – Warman, Sask.
|49
|Swift Current
|Medicine Hat
|Saturday
|September 25
|7 p.m.
|Irvine, Alta.
|50
|Spokane
|Tri-City
|Saturday
|September 25
|6:05 p.m.
|Toyota Center – Kennewick, Wash.
|51
|Prince George
|Victoria
|Saturday
|September 25
|7:05 p.m.
|Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre – Victoria, B.C.
|52
|Brandon
|Winnipeg
|Saturday
|September 25
|7 p.m.
|Rink Training Centre – Winnipeg, Man.
About the Western Hockey League
Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.