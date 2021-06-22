WHL announces 2021 Pre-Season schedule

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today the pre-season schedule of games in advance of the 2021-22 WHL Regular Season. The pre-season schedule includes 52 games, beginning Friday, September 10 and concluding Saturday, September 25.

The 2021 WHL Pre-season features two tournaments, including events hosted by the Everett Silvertips and Tri-City Americans.

The puck drops for Everett’s pre-season tournament on Friday, September 10 with a pair of games as the Portland Winterhawks take on the Seattle Thunderbirds (2 p.m. PT) before the Everett Silvertips host the Spokane Chiefs (6 p.m. PT). Angel of the Winds Arena will welcome the Winterhawks, Thunderbirds, Chiefs, and Americans for a U.S. Division six-game mini tournament.

Tri-City’s pre-season tournament gets underway on Friday, September 17 with two games as the Spokane Chiefs take on the Portland Winterhawks (3 p.m. PT) and the Tri-City Americans host the Everett Silvertips (7:05 p.m. PT). The Toyota Center in Kennewick, Wash. will welcome the Silvertips, Winterhawks, Thunderbirds and Chiefs for another U.S. Division six-game mini tournament.

Once again, the WHL Pre-season will take WHL action to five non-WHL towns. On Friday, September 24 (7 p.m. PT), the Vancouver Giants and Prince George Cougars will meet in Maple Ridge, B.C., while the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders will head to Warman, Sask., to wrap up pre-season play on Saturday, September 25 (7 p.m. MT). The Medicine Hat Tigers will play both of their games in Irvine, Alta., while the Calgary Hitmen face-off in Siksika, Alta., and Tsuut’ina Nation, Alta.

The 2021-22 WHL Regular Season schedule for the Western Conference will be announced on Wednesday, June 23 at 11 a.m. MT. The 2021-22 WHL Regular Season schedule for the Eastern Conference will be announced at a later date.

2021 WHL PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE

# Visitor Home Day Date Local Time Venue 1 Portland Seattle Friday September 10 2 p.m. Angel of the Winds Arena – Everett, Wash. 2 Spokane Everett Friday September 10 6 p.m. Angel of the Winds Arena – Everett, Wash. 3 Winnipeg Regina Friday September 10 7 p.m. Co-operators Centre – Regina, Sask. 4 Seattle Spokane Saturday September 11 2 p.m. Angel of the Winds Arena – Everett, Wash. 5 Tri-City Everett Saturday September 11 6 p.m. Angel of the Winds Arena – Everett, Wash. 6 Red Deer Edmonton Saturday September 11 7 p.m. Downtown Community Arena – Edmonton, Alta. 7 Regina Winnipeg Saturday September 11 7 p.m. Rink Training Centre – Winnipeg, Man. 8 Tri-City Seattle Sunday September 12 12 p.m. Angel of the Winds Arena – Everett, Wash. 9 Portland Everett Sunday September 12 4 p.m. Angel of the Winds Arena – Everett, Wash. 10 Brandon Moose Jaw Tuesday September 14 7 p.m. Mosaic Place – Moose Jaw, Sask. 11 Victoria Kamloops Wednesday September 15 7 p.m. Sandman Centre – Kamloops, B.C. 12 Kelowna Vancouver Wednesday September 15 7 p.m. Ladner Leisure Centre – Ladner, B.C. 13 Spokane Portland Friday September 17 3 p.m. Toyota Arena – Kennewick, Wash. 14 Everett Tri-City Friday September 17 7:05 p.m. Toyota Arena – Kennewick, Wash. 15 Prince George Kamloops Friday September 17 7 p.m. Sandman Centre – Kamloops B.C. 16 Victoria Kelowna Friday September 17 7:05 p.m. Prospera Place – Kelowna, B.C. 17 Medicine Hat Lethbridge Friday September 17 7 p.m. Enmax Centre – Lethbridge, Alta. 18 Calgary Red Deer Friday September 17 7 p.m. Westerner Park Centrium – Red Deer, Alta. 19 Regina Prince Albert Friday September 17 7 p.m. Art Hauser Centre – Prince Albert, Sask. 20 Edmonton Saskatoon Friday September 17 7 p.m. SaskTel Centre – Saskatoon, Sask. 21 Moose Jaw Swift Current Friday September 17 7 p.m. Innovation Credit Union i-Plex – Swift Current, Sask. 22 Seattle Everett Saturday September 18 2 p.m. Toyota Arena – Kennewick, Wash. 23 Portland Tri-City Saturday September 18 6:05 p.m. Toyota Arena – Kennewick, Wash. 24 Red Deer Calgary Saturday September 18 7 p.m. Siksika Deerfoot Sportsplex – Siksika, Alta. 25 Victoria Kelowna Saturday September 18 7:05 p.m. Prospera Place – Kelowna, B.C. 26 Lethbridge Medicine Hat Saturday September 18 7 p.m. Irvine, Alta. 27 Swift Current Moose Jaw Saturday September 18 7 p.m. Mosaic Place – Moose Jaw, Sask. 28 Kamloops Prince George Saturday September 18 7 p.m. CN Centre – Prince George, B.C. 29 Prince Albert Regina Saturday September 18 7 p.m. Brandt Centre – Regina, Sask. 30 Edmonton Saskatoon Saturday September 18 4 p.m. SaskTel Centre – Saskatoon, Sask. 31 Seattle Portland Sunday September 19 12 p.m. Toyota Arena – Kennewick, Wash. 32 Spokane Tri-City Sunday September 19 4:05 p.m. Toyota Arena – Kennewick, Wash. 33 Everett Seattle Tuesday September 21 7:05 p.m. accesso ShoWare Center – Kent, Wash. 34 Kamloops Vancouver Wednesday September 22 7 p.m. Ladner Leisure Centre – Ladner, B.C. 35 Winnipeg Brandon Thursday September 23 7 p.m. Keystone Centre – Brandon, Man. 36 Calgary Edmonton Friday September 24 7 p.m. Downtown Community Arena – Edmonton, Alta. 37 Kelowna Kamloops Friday September 24 7 p.m. Sandman Centre – Kamloops, B.C. 38 Red Deer Lethbridge Friday September 24 7 p.m. Enmax Centre – Lethbridge, Alta. 39 Saskatoon Prince Albert Friday September 24 7 p.m. Art Hauser Centre – Prince Albert, Sask. 40 Regina Moose Jaw Friday September 24 7 p.m. Mosaic Place – Moose Jaw, Sask. 41 Medicine Hat Swift Current Friday September 24 7 p.m. Innovation Credit Union i-Plex – Swift Current, Sask. 42 Tri-City Spokane Friday September 24 7:05 p.m. Veterans Memorial Arena – Spokane, Wash. 43 Prince George Vancouver Friday September 24 7 p.m. Maple Ridge, B.C. 44 Edmonton Calgary Saturday September 25 7 p.m. Seven Chiefs Sportsplex – Tsuut’ina Nation, Alta. 45 Kamloops Kelowna Saturday September 25 7:05 p.m. Prospera Place – Kelowna, B.C. 46 Lethbridge Red Deer Saturday September 25 7 p.m. Westerner Park Centrium – Red Deer, Alta. 47 Moose Jaw Regina Saturday September 25 7 p.m. Brandt Centre – Regina, Sask. 48 Prince Albert Saskatoon Saturday September 25 7 p.m. Legends Centre – Warman, Sask. 49 Swift Current Medicine Hat Saturday September 25 7 p.m. Irvine, Alta. 50 Spokane Tri-City Saturday September 25 6:05 p.m. Toyota Center – Kennewick, Wash. 51 Prince George Victoria Saturday September 25 7:05 p.m. Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre – Victoria, B.C. 52 Brandon Winnipeg Saturday September 25 7 p.m. Rink Training Centre – Winnipeg, Man.

