October 5, 2021

Wheat Kings blueliner Iorio signs with Washington Capitals

WHL Network

The Washington Capitals have signed Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman Vincent Iorio to a three-year entry level contract.

Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced the signing Monday.

Iorio, a product of Coquitlam, B.C., was selected in the second round, 55th overall, by Washington in the 2021 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound blueliner made his NHL pre-season debut September 29 against the New Jersey Devils.

Last season, Iorio put up 12 points (5G-7A) in 22 games, as the Wheat Kings captured the East Division championship.

Iorio was originally selected by Brandon in the second round of the 2017 WHL Draft. In 133 WHL regular season games, all with the Wheat Kings, Iorio has tallied 10 goals and 40 points.

