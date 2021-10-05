Broncos netminder Poulter named WHL Goaltender of the Week

The Western Hockey League announced today that Swift Current Broncos netminder Isaac Poulter has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending October 3, 2021.

Poulter, a 20-year-old product of Winnipeg, Man., posted a 2-0-0-0 record to go along with a 1.00 goals-against average, 0.961 save percentage and one shutout in a pair of contests against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

On Friday, October 1, Poulter became the first Broncos goaltender to record a shutout on home ice since Joel Hofer in January of 2019, turning aside all 20 shots he faced in a 2-0 Swift Current win.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound puck-stopper followed that up with a 29-save performance Saturday, October 2 in Medicine Hat, as the Broncos skated away with a 3-2 win.

Poulter was awarded First Star honours in both Swift Current victories.

Poulter was originally selected by the Broncos in the sixth round (112th overall) of the 2016 WHL Draft. In 90 career WHL regular season games, all with Swift Current, he has amassed 17 victories, two by shutout, and a 0.893 goals-against average.

The Broncos continue their 2021-22 campaign on home ice Tuesday, October 5, when they host the Red Deer Rebels at 7:00 p.m MT.