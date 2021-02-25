Western Hockey League & RE/MAX announce ‘Goals For Mental Health’ in support of CMHA

The Western Hockey League announced today a new mental health initiative – Goals For Mental Health presented by RE/MAX – benefitting the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) in Western Canada.

The WHL, RE/MAX and CMHA have come together to support positive mental health across WHL territory. WHL fans can look forward to a number of digital programming initiatives that will unfold throughout the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season, including a fundraising component that will see RE/MAX provide support directly into the communities in which WHL Clubs call home.

When the WHL’s Central Division begins play on Friday, February 26, RE/MAX will be donating $15 for every goal scored by WHL Clubs in 17 Western Canadian markets this season. The WHL’s East Division will join the cause when the puck drops in the WHL Hub Center in Regina on Friday, March 12. Fans will have the opportunity to track the goal tally by visiting WHL.ca/GoalsForMentalHealth and Club social media channels.

The Goals For Mental Health initiative will be delivered in support of CMHA’s longstanding Talk Today program, with new digital integrations for the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season. Check the social media platforms for your favourite WHL Club in Canada to learn more about how you can support your own positive mental health, and stay tuned for fun ways in which fans can support the fundraising campaign.

“Once again, our longstanding corporate partner RE/MAX of Western Canada has stepped up to support our WHL communities in Western Canada with this new mental health initiative,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “We continue to look for new ways to support positive mental health programming within our communities and we are proud to continue with these efforts at such a critical time in partnership with RE/MAX of Western Canada and the Canadian Mental Health Association.”

“We’re very excited to be partnering with the WHL and RE/MAX in support of our CMHAs across Western Canada,” said CMHA Alberta Executive Director David Grauwiler. “For the last five seasons, CMHAs have been working with their local WHL teams to support the mental health of players and raise awareness in their communities through our Talk Today program. This gracious contribution from RE/MAX will go a long way toward the continued success of Talk Today across the WHL.”

“RE/MAX of Western Canada is proud to present initiatives promoting the Canadian Mental Health Association and the WHL for the 2020-21 playing season,” said Elaine Langhout, Director, Regional Advertising, RE/MAX of Western Canada. “We’re excited about this opportunity and hope that through this sponsorship, we can continue to raise awareness on the importance of mental health, which is critical now more than ever.”

The WHL has worked with CMHA to deliver Talk Today programming in all 22 WHL markets since January 2017. The Talk Today program includes an educational component called safeTALK for WHL players, providing mental health training specific to suicide awareness. This training helps teach individuals the importance of talking about mental health, how to acknowledge signs of suicide, seek help when they’re in need of support, and connect others in need of support to suicide first aid resources. Each team is also linked to a CMHA Mental Health Coach, who can provide support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

Talk Today is a mandatory program within the WHL’s Players First support services programs. The WHL’s Player’s First programs provide educational, mentorship, and support services which touch on many issues such as bullying, mental health, and leadership, along with extensive health and safety initiatives.