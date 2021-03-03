Western Hockey League announces East Division schedule for 2020-21 Regular Season

The Western Hockey League announced today the complete East Division schedule of games for the 2020-21 Regular Season, which is set to begin Friday, March 12 in the WHL Hub Center in Regina.

The WHL’s East Division will begin with a double-header on Friday, March 12, as the Moose Jaw Warriors host the Brandon Wheat Kings (3 p.m. MT / 4 p.m. CT) followed by the Regina Pats taking on the Prince Albert Raiders (7 p.m. MT / 8 p.m. CT).

CLICK HERE to view all games released on the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season schedule to date, including all 84 games on the WHL’s East Division schedule.

As previously announced, the WHL’s East Division will play all 2020-21 Regular Season games exclusively within the Hub Center located in Regina. The seven East Division teams will each play a 24-game schedule, which includes four games against the other six Clubs.

The WHL has developed an extensive set of protocols and believe the protective Hub environment will provide a high standard of safety, for not only players and staff, but the Regina community at large. The WHL will implement an ongoing weekly private PCR testing strategy.

Enhanced screening for all WHL players, billets, team staff and officials will take place on a daily basis, including regular temperature screenings as well as symptom monitoring through the WHL Athlete RMS Mobile Application. Masks must be worn by all WHL players at all times with the exception of when participating on ice for games and practices. WHL coaches will be required to wear masks at all times, including while conducting practice and while behind the bench during games.

As the WHL returns to play in the WHL Hub Center in Regina, no spectators will be permitted to enter the Brandt Centre or Co-operators Centre.

WHL fans can look forward to taking in games across the whole league through the newly-launched WHL Live on CHL TV. More details available by visiting watch.CHL.ca.