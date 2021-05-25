Ultramar Player of the Week | Vincent Sevigny (May 25, 2021)

The latest Ultramar Player of the Week is Victoriaville Tigres defenseman Vincent Sevigny. In four games, the 20-year-old from Quebec City, Quebec scored twice and added three assists as the Tigres dueled with the Charlottetown Islanders in the President Cup semifinals.

After dropping the opening game of the series to Charlottetown, 5-4 in overtime, on Tuesday night, the Tigres came roaring back to life on Wednesday. While his club rode a four-goal first period to a 9-2 triumph to even the series, Sevigny chipped in with three assists, was a +3 on the evening and earned the game’s third star.

The Islanders would pull ahead in the series following a 4-3 triumph in Game 3 on Friday. Pushed to the brink of elimination, Sevigny would again play a prominent role in keeping his team’s season alive on Sunday afternoon, scoring twice, including the eventual game-winner, and recording a rating of +2 in Victoriaville’s 5-4 win over Charlottetown. The third year blueliner was named second star of this contest.

Sevigny has recorded eight points in 12 postseason contests this spring. He and the Tigres will be looking to vault the organization into the President Cup Final for the first time in 19 years when they face off against the Islanders in the deciding game of their playoff encounter this evening.

2020-2021 Ultramar Player of the Week:

Week 1 | Oct. 2 – Oct. 4 : Miguel Tourigny (Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand)

Week 2 | Oct. 5 – Oct. 11 : Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 3 | Oct. 12 – Oct. 18 : Félix-Antoine Marcotty (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 4 | Oct. 19 – Oct. 25 : Elliot Desnoyers (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 5 | Oct. 26 – Nov. 1 : Jordan Spence (Wildcats | Moncton)

Week 6 | Nov. 2 – Nov. 8 : Elliot Desnoyers (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 7 | Nov. 9 – Nov. 15 : Alex Beaucage (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 8 | Nov. 16 – Nov. 22 : Luke Henman (Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand)

Week 9 | Nov. 23 – Nov. 30 : Justin Robidas (Foreurs | Val-d’Or)

Week 10 | Jan. 22 – Jan. 24 : Samuel Hlavaj (Phoenix | Sherbrooke)

Week 11 | Jan. 29 – Jan. 31 : Mavrik Bourque (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 12 | Feb. 1 – Feb. 7 : Christopher Merisier-Ortiz (Armada | Blainville-Boisbriand)

Week 13 | Feb. 8 – Feb. 14 : Edouard St-Laurent (Huskies | Rouyn-Noranda)

Week 14 | Feb. 15 – Feb. 21 : Cedric Desruisseaux (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 15 | Feb. 22 – Feb. 28 : Zachary L’Heureux (Mooseheads | Halifax)

Week 16 | Mar. 1 – Mar. 7 : Xavier Cormier (Océanic | Rimouski)

Week 17 | Mar. 8 – Mar. 14 : Ryan Francis (Sea Dogs | Saint John)

Week 18 | Mar. 15 – Mar. 21 : Colten Ellis (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 19 | Mar. 22 – Mar. 28 : Justin Côté (Voltigeurs | Drummondville)

Week 20 | Mar. 29 – Apr. 4 : Jonathan Lemieux (Foreurs | Val-d’Or)

Week 21 | Apr. 5 – Apr. 11 : Mathieu Desgagnés (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 22 | Apr. 12 – Apr. 18 : Ryan Francis (Sea Dogs | Saint John)

2021 President Cup Playoffs:

Week 23 | Apr. 19 – Apr. 25 : Mikhail Abramov (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 24 | Apr. 26 – May 2 : Thomas Sigouin (Remparts | Quebec)

Week 25 | May 3 – May 10 : Nathan Legare (Foreurs | Val-d’Or)

Week 26 | May 11 – May 16 : Alex Beaucage (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 27 | May 17 – May 23 : Vincent Sevigny (Tigres | Victoriaville)