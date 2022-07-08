Top 10 CHL players still available

The first round of the 2022 NHL Draft saw 10 CHL players have their named called.

And as the second round gets set to get underway at 11am E.T., there’s lots of CHL talent still available.

Here’s a quick look at ten prominent players who will have their name called sooner than later today.

Owen Beck — Mississauga/OHL

In 68 games as a rookie, Beck had 21 goals and 51 points with the Steelheads.

He took home CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award, as well as the OHL’s Scholastic Player of the Year Award, and was named to the OHL All-Rookie Second Team.

Michael Buchinger — Guelph/OHL

One of four Storm players ranked inside the NHL’s Central Scouting Top 62, Buchinger had 44 points, 39 of which were assists, in 63 games as a rookie from the blue line.

His fabulous debut season was rewarded with a spot on the OHL’s All-Rookie First Team.

Luca Del Bel Belluz — Mississauga/OHL

Del Bel Belluz’s 46 assists led the Steelheads this past season while his 76 points were one off the team lead.

His +23 rating was also the second best on the team, as were his 30 goals. s

Josh Filmon — Swift Current/WHL

It was a solid first full WHL season for Filmon who contributed 45 points for the Broncos.

His 23 goals led Swift Current in 2021-22.

Jagger Firkus — Moose Jaw/WHL

Firkus wowed in 2021-22 as his 80 points led the Warriors while his 36 goals led all NHL Draft eligible WHL skaters.

His impressive year concluded with a spot on the WHL’s East Division Second All-Star Team.

Tristan Luneau — Gatineau/QMJHL

Luneau led all Olympiques defencemen in 2021-22 with 43 points while his 12 goals ranked second among Gatineau rearguards.

His season was so impressive that he wound up being named the QMJHL Rookie of the Year and took home the Raymond Lagace Trophy as QMJHL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He was also named to the QMJHL All-Rookie Team.

Fraser Minten — Kamloops/WHL

Minton racked up 55 points (20 goals) in 67 games in Kamloops this past season.

He finished fifth in team scoring on a Blazers squad that will host the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia.

Matyas Sapovaliv — Saginaw/OHL

Sapovaliv had a nice start to his OHL career as the rookie tallied 18 goals and 52 points in 68 games with the Spirit.

His 34 assists were tied for the second most on the team while his 52 points placed him third.

Noah Warren — Gatineau/QMJHL

Another Olympiques defencemen rounds out the list in Warren who had 24 points (five goals) in 62 games last season.