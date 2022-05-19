Tigers sign Gavin McKenna, first overall selection in 2022 WHL Prospects Draft

Medicine Hat, AB – The Medicine Hat Tigers are excited to announce that they’ve signed Gavin McKenna, the first overall pick from the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft to a Standard Player Agreement.

McKenna who stands 5-foot-10 played in 35 games for the Rink Hockey Academy’s U18 team in Kelowna. The 2007-born forward registered 23 goals and added 42 assists, averaging 1.86 points per game playing in a league with players that are three and four years older than him. He finished the season as the leagues leading point getter with 65 points and he lead the U18 league in assists with 42.

“It’s really exciting for our franchise to have the first overall selection in this year’s draft,” said Willie Desjardins, Head Coach and General Manager of the Tigers. “Gavin is an elite player with a huge upside. His vision and awareness are exceptional, a level I’ve only seen from a handful of players in my career. It takes an entire family to get a player to this level, we’d like to thank Crystal, Willy and Gavin’s two sisters for their hard work and sacrifice. We’d also like to thank Gavin’s agent, Byron Ritchie and CAA in helping us sign Gavin.”

“Gavin has separated himself as the top guy in this year’s draft class and it is a well deserved honour to go first overall,” said Bobby Fox, Director of Player Personnel for the Tigers. “He is a dynamic playmaker that our fans will enjoy watching.”

The Medicine Hat Tigers would like to welcome Gavin and his family to the Tigers organization and look forward to seeing him on the ice in the Orange and Black this fall.