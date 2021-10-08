Thursday Highlights: Petrov paces Troops with Opening Night hat-trick
NORTH BAY 7, PETERBOROUGH 4
– Matvey Petrov netted a hat-trick in his OHL debut to help vault the North Bay Battalion to a 7-4 win over the Peterborough Petes in their home opener.
– San Jose Sharks prospect Brandon Coe collected two goals and two assists in the win.
– First overall pick Ty Nelson posted three assists while teammate Kyle Jackson notched a goal and two helpers.
– Petrov, an Edmonton Oilers draft pick, finished the night with eight shots on net.
– Philadelphia Flyers prospect J.R. Avon earned the first goal of the 2021-22 season just 52 seconds in and ended the night with two points. Fellow Flyers prospect Brian Zanetti contributed two assists.
– Sam Alfano scored in his OHL debut and teammate Emmett Sproule, recently acquired from Erie, also found the back of the net in his debut with the Petes.
– Montreal Canadiens draft pick Joe Vrbetic finished with 23 saves on 27 shots and also collected an assist in his team’s win.
Matvey Petrov’s first was definitely one to remember.
NIAGARA 4, BARRIE 1
– Tucker Tynan helped his Niagara IceDogs to a 4-1 defeat of the Barrie Colts with a 25-save performance in his first regular season start since being sidelined by injury on December 12, 2019.
– 2020 second overall OHL Priority Selection choice Pano Fimis scored his first OHL goal and picked up an assist in the victory.
– Aidan Castle, San Jose Sharks prospect Danil Gushchin and Juan Copeland also scored their first OHL goals in their debut with the IceDogs.
– Barrie Colts forward and Colorado Avalanche prospect Oskar Olausson scored in his OHL debut and led with six shots on net.
– The Colts were without star defenceman Brandt Clarke, who is sidelined with mononucleosis.
– IceDogs head coach Billy Burke coached his 200th career OHL contest.
SARNIA 6, WINDSOR 3
– Theo Hill and Nolan Burke opened the season with a pair of goals each to lead the Sarnia Sting to a 6-3 road victory over the Windsor Spitfires.
– Spits forward and Detroit Red Wings prospect Pasquale Zito also potted two goals.
– Hill finished with three points, a +3 rating and four shots on net.
– Sting forward Ryder McIntyre scored his first OHL goal and added an assist. Overager Ashton Reesor finished with two assists in the win.
– Windsor 2021 fourth overall pick Ethan Miedema also notched his first OHL goal. Teammates Dylan Robinson and Kyle McDonald contributed two helpers each.
– The Spits edged the Sting in shots 32-31.
