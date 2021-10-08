Thursday Highlights: Petrov paces Troops with Opening Night hat-trick

NORTH BAY 7, PETERBOROUGH 4

– Matvey Petrov netted a hat-trick in his OHL debut to help vault the North Bay Battalion to a 7-4 win over the Peterborough Petes in their home opener.

– San Jose Sharks prospect Brandon Coe collected two goals and two assists in the win.

– First overall pick Ty Nelson posted three assists while teammate Kyle Jackson notched a goal and two helpers.

– Petrov, an Edmonton Oilers draft pick, finished the night with eight shots on net.

– Philadelphia Flyers prospect J.R. Avon earned the first goal of the 2021-22 season just 52 seconds in and ended the night with two points. Fellow Flyers prospect Brian Zanetti contributed two assists.

– Sam Alfano scored in his OHL debut and teammate Emmett Sproule, recently acquired from Erie, also found the back of the net in his debut with the Petes.

– Montreal Canadiens draft pick Joe Vrbetic finished with 23 saves on 27 shots and also collected an assist in his team’s win.

GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

Matvey Petrov’s first was definitely one to remember. 3 G – 8 SOG – 1st ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/AsN5iy3qGA — North Bay Battalion (@OHLBattalion) October 8, 2021

#OHL Three Stars ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Petrov salutes the @OHLBattalion faithful with a home opening hat-trick in his debut, Coe puts up four points and Hill gets @StingHockey buzzing to open the season. #GameON pic.twitter.com/dSM9tCboLI — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 8, 2021

NIAGARA 4, BARRIE 1

– Tucker Tynan helped his Niagara IceDogs to a 4-1 defeat of the Barrie Colts with a 25-save performance in his first regular season start since being sidelined by injury on December 12, 2019.

– 2020 second overall OHL Priority Selection choice Pano Fimis scored his first OHL goal and picked up an assist in the victory.

– Aidan Castle, San Jose Sharks prospect Danil Gushchin and Juan Copeland also scored their first OHL goals in their debut with the IceDogs.

– Barrie Colts forward and Colorado Avalanche prospect Oskar Olausson scored in his OHL debut and led with six shots on net.

– The Colts were without star defenceman Brandt Clarke, who is sidelined with mononucleosis.

– IceDogs head coach Billy Burke coached his 200th career OHL contest.

GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS

what a way to start the season! ? Final:

? 4

? 1 SOG

NIA 30 | BAR 26#GameOn | #GoDogsGo pic.twitter.com/2GSs35W0Ug — Niagara IceDogs (@OHLIceDogs) October 8, 2021

SARNIA 6, WINDSOR 3

– Theo Hill and Nolan Burke opened the season with a pair of goals each to lead the Sarnia Sting to a 6-3 road victory over the Windsor Spitfires.

– Spits forward and Detroit Red Wings prospect Pasquale Zito also potted two goals.

– Hill finished with three points, a +3 rating and four shots on net.

– Sting forward Ryder McIntyre scored his first OHL goal and added an assist. Overager Ashton Reesor finished with two assists in the win.

– Windsor 2021 fourth overall pick Ethan Miedema also notched his first OHL goal. Teammates Dylan Robinson and Kyle McDonald contributed two helpers each.

– The Spits edged the Sting in shots 32-31.

GAME CENTRE & HIGHLIGHTS