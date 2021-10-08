Bulldogs Announce Leadership Group

HAMILTON, ONTARIO – The Hamilton Bulldogs have announced their leadership group for the 2021-22 season. Colton Kammerer will become the fifth captain in Hamilton Bulldogs history, following the tradition that began with Justin Lemcke and carried on by MacKenzie Entwistle, Matthew Strome & Isaac Nurse.

Kammerer, long known for his exceptional character and leadership abilities, was acquired by the Bulldogs on June 3rd, 2020 to bring those exact qualities to Hamilton. A veteran of 149 OHL games, Kammerer has earned the respect of anyone who has spent time around him and is a tremendous example of what a Hamilton Bulldogs player and leader should be.

“Colton is a great person and teammate.” said Hamilton Bulldogs head coach Jay McKee. “He is a player who leads by example through his work-ethic, not only in games, but during every rep in practice. As a person with very high character, he has earned respect throughout our dressing room and organization. We are very proud to have Colton Kammerer captain our team and be an inspiration for our younger players.”.

Joining Kammerer in the leadership group will be assistant captains Jan Mysak and Navrin Mutter wearing their letters every night while Nathan Staios and Logan Morrison will split the season between home and road games.

