Three CHL alumni elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024

Last week, among the seven individuals elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame (HHOF), there were three CHL alumni included in the Class of 2024. Specifically, defenceman Shea Weber (Kelowna Rockets / WHL) and forward Jeremy Roenick (Hull Olympiques / QMJHL) were two of the five players elected for induction, while NHL senior executive vice president of hockey operations Colin Campbell (Peterborough Petes / OHL) was chosen in the Builder Category.

Elected in his first year of eligibility for the HHOF, Western Hockey League (WHL) alumnus Shea Weber played four seasons with the Kelowna Rockets between 2001 and 2005, putting together an impressive resume (26G-65A in 190 career WHL games). The 38-year-old from Sicamous, B.C., played a significant role in what was one of the Rockets’ most successful runs in franchise history. Specifically, Weber helped Kelowna to its first-ever WHL Championship in 2003, and its first Memorial Cup title the following year, before leading the Rockets to a second WHL Championship in 2005. During his final season of major junior hockey, Weber registered 41 points (12G-29A in 55 GP) in the regular season before averaging nearly a point-per-game in the postseason (9G-8A in 18 GP) and being named the WHL Playoff MVP.

Weber also won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2005 World Juniors and was named to the Memorial Cup All-Star team following Kelowna’s victory at the 2004 Memorial Cup. Following his junior career, Weber played in the NHL from 2005-21 with the Nashville Predators and Montreal Canadiens and had 589 points (224 goals, 365 assists) in 1,038 games. The WHL alumnus was a first-team NHL All-Star in 2010-11 and 2011-12, and a second-team All-Star in 2013-14 and 2014-15. He won a gold medal with Canada at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the 2014 Sochi Olympics. He also won gold at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and 2007 World Championship.

Meanwhile, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) alumnus Jeremy Roenick only played 37 games with the Hull Olympiques during the 1988-89 regular season and postseason, but his impact over that period of time was tremendous. In just 26 regular-season games, Roenick averaged 2.50 points per game (34G-36A for 70 points) – marking the second-highest average in a single season by an American player in QMJHL history. He then followed up that performance by tallying seven goals and 12 assists in nine playoff games in 1989. Despite the small amount of games he played, Roenick was named to the QMJHL’s Second All-Star team following the 1988-89 season.

After that one season with the Olympiques, Roenick went on to have a promising career in the NHL, where he collected 1,216 points (513 goals, 703 assists) in 1,363 regular-season games for the Chicago Blackhawks, Phoenix Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks. He also added 122 points (53 goals, 69 assists) in 154 playoff games and won a silver medal with the United States at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and the 1991 Canada Cup.

Lastly, Ontario Hockey League (OHL) alumnus Colin Campbell has spent over half a century dedicated to the sport of hockey. His lifelong career in hockey began during his three seasons playing for the Peterborough Petes from 1970-72 as a defenceman. Over his major junior career, Campbell registered 95 points (14G-81A) in 169 career games in the OHL, which included winning an OHL Championship in 1972.

Following his time with the Petes, Campbell was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round (No. 27) of the 1973 NHL Draft. Over 11 seasons from 1974-1985, Campbell appeared in 636 regular-season games with the Penguins, Colorado Rockies, Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks, and Detroit Red Wings, getting 128 points (25 goals, 103 assists) and 1,295 penalty minutes.

After his playing days were over, Campbell began his coaching career by becoming an assistant coach with the Red Wings, a stint that lasted until 1990. He then joined the Rangers as an associate coach for parts of three seasons before being promoted to replace Mike Keenan as the team’s head coach following New York’s Stanley Cup championship in 1994. As the Rangers’ bench boss, Campbell led the Rangers to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of his first three seasons, including advancing to the Eastern Conference Final in 1997.

Shortly after he was let go by the Rangers during the 1997-98 season, Campbell joined the NHL, where he would spend the next quarter century making an impact in hockey operations, officiating, and central scouting.

