The Week That Was – Voice of the Tigers hits major milestone

Each week, CHL.ca goes coast to coast to highlight the top stories from around the league.

Legend behind the mic

It’s a number that is hard to fathom.

On Saturday, Medicine Hat Tigers legendary broadcaster Bob Ridley reached 4,000 games behind the mic, coming in the Tigers’ second game of the season and its 2020-21 home opener. In fitting fashion, the Tigers came away with the victory, treating Ridley to a 7-2 toppling of the Red Deer Rebels.

The 76-year-old has been the lone voice of the Tigers since the club’s entry into the Western Hockey League in 1970, a tenure in which he has witnessed five league titles in addition to back-to-back Memorial Cup championships coming in 1987 and 1988. The role also gave Ridley a front-row seat to take in Tigers alumni turned NHL greats like Lanny McDonald, Kelly Hrudey, and Jay Bouwmeester.

On behalf of the Medicine Hat Tigers Organization, our fans and everyone that listens to Tigers Hockey, we would like to congratulate Bob Ridley on calling his 4000th game for the Medicine Hat Tigers.

“‘Rids’ means so much to our franchise, especially the older guys who have been around,” Tigers general manager and head coach Willie Desjardins told Ryan McCracken of the Medicine Hat News. “He is such a legend. How can you go that long and not have somebody dislike you? All the guys that have gone through, every one of them is a Bob Ridley fan. He has made us all better and I know we sure appreciate him.”

In recognition of his dedication to the game, the WHL unveiled the Bob Ridley Award for Media Excellence, with Ridley honoured as the inaugural recipient.

“Bob has made an incredible contribution to the WHL and the Tigers over the past 50 years,” WHL Commissioner Ron Robison said in a statement. “It is only fitting we recognize his legacy with this new league-wide award named in his honour.”

Oceanic founder remembered

The hockey world lost one of its most passionate supporters Thursday with the passing of Rimouski Oceanic founder Maurice Tanguay. He was 87.

Launching the Oceanic in 1995, the franchise quickly became a model organization, capturing three league titles under Tanguay’s tutelage in addition to a Memorial Cup championship in 2000. The franchise has also produced a trio of first-overall selections in the NHL Draft, including Vincent Lecavalier, Sidney Crosby, and Alexis Lafreniere, the reigning CHL Player of the Year who was chosen atop the 2020 class by the New York Rangers.

“He had a big impact in my life in going to Rimouski, leaving home, and going to a team and family atmosphere. He was a big reason for it,” Crosby told reporters. “He was so good to us as players and the organization as a whole. From the staff to everybody involved there, it started with him and went through everybody.

“He loved the team, he was really proud of it, and he loved having guys come back to visit. I have just so many memories. Bringing back the Stanley Cup and having the (jersey retirement) ceremony last year are two very special moments that I will remember with him and his family.”

Tanguay was inducted into the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Hall of Fame in 2016.

Kane joins elite company

Chalk up another achievement for Patrick Kane.

On Sunday, the Chicago Blackhawks superstar winger and London Knights alumnus secured his 400th NHL goal, coming in a 7-2 takedown of the Detroit Red Wings that saw him become just the ninth-ever American-born player to reach the plateau.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion also became just the fourth skater in Blackhawks’ history to reach the milestone where he is joined by three other CHL alumni in Bobby Hull and Stan Makita, both graduates of the St. Catharines Teepees, as well as Steve Larmer, a Niagara Falls Flyers alumnus.

In all, Kane is the 100th NHL player to score 400 goals, a group that includes five other Knights graduates. Kane is the fifth-youngest player to reach the milestone.

“I think it leaves you wanting more,” Kane said of his achievement per Sean Leahy of NBC Sports. “I feel pretty good about my game and where it is at right now. I am just trying to keep getting better. When I look back on it, my childhood was pretty much playing hockey all the time. It is just what I love to do. It is still what I love to do. I am just having fun right now.”

Spending a single season with the Knights in 2006-07, the Buffalo, N.Y., native dominated to the tune of 62 goals and 83 assists for 145 points coming in 58 appearances, helping him earn recognition as the CHL Rookie of the Year. Kane was then selected first overall by the Blackhawks in the 2007 NHL Draft.