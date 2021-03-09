The Week That Was – Readying for Regina hub

Each week, CHL.ca goes coast to coast to highlight the top stories from around the league.

Next step for Schneider

It has become a familiar refrain for Braden Schneider.

After beginning the year with the Hartford Wolf Pack – the top minor-league affiliate of the New York Rangers – then helping Canada to a silver-medal finish at the World Juniors, the budding blue-liner will pull on another sweater this week in returning to the Brandon Wheat Kings.

“Everything has been happening so fast since I was drafted,” Schneider told Lucas Punkari of the Prince Albert Daily Herald. “It always feels like you are on the go at time but it has been a lot of fun and I am looking forward to seeing what is next.”

Signed and sealed. ☑️ Welcome to #NYR, Braden! — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 4, 2021

Chosen 19th overall by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Draft, Schneider returns to the Wheat Kings for added seasoning, a year in which the talented defenceman will also be looked to guide the club as its new captain.

“I am more of a leader that leads by example as I am not a guy who gets made or in your face about something. I am not afraid to speak up if something needs to be said in the dressing room but I like to carry myself in a way that the guys notice both on and off the ice.

“It is definitely exciting to be back into a routine and see a bunch of familiar faces at the rink. We are sitting getting our feet underneath us here, but I think we will be ready to go.”

The Wheat Kings season begins Friday with the club among seven squads that will compete in the East Division hub held in Regina. The 24-game schedule extends through the end of April.

QMJHL’s New Brunswick clubs retake the ice

The waiting is over.

New Brunswick-based clubs in the QMJHL will make their long await return Tuesday following a stoppage in play caused by the pandemic. Among the returning clubs includes the Acadie-Bathurst, whose last contest came in mid-November.

“It is definitely going to be awesome. We have been waiting for this time for a while. It is going to be great,” third-year defenceman Cole Larkin told Jason Malloy of the Charlottetown Guardian. “We are definitely ready to get back into action and get playing some more games.

“We have been playing a few intrasquad games, where we play against each other, but it is really not the same thing. I think it is going to be really good to be able to go and play against another team other than our own teammates.”

We're baaaaack! The QMJHL has announced that New Brunswick teams will return to action the week of March 8th.#GoTitanGo⚔️ — Acadie-Bathurst Titan (@ABTitan) February 27, 2021

The Titan return to the ice with a pair of contests this week slated against their provincial brethren as the club first hosts Saint John on Tuesday before travelling to Moncton on Thursday.

Starting the season with 20 points through 15 games, it has been a promising campaign for the rebuilding Titan. Among the club’s top performers are a pair of high picks from the 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft in forwards Cole Huckins and Riley Kidney, with both now earmarked for early selection for the upcoming NHL Draft per Central Scouting.

Drysdale adapting early in the AHL

Jamie Drysdale has had little trouble in making his mark in the minors.

Recognized as the AHL’s Rookie of the Month for February after recording nine points counting four goals and five assists through 11 appearances with the San Diego Gulls – the top farm club of the Anaheim Ducks – the Erie Otters graduate now sits third in scoring among blue-liners league-wide in addition to first among all freshmen rearguards.

Jamie Drysdale had himself a month! Today, @TheAHL named him February's AHL/CCM Rookie of the Month after recording four goals and five assists for 9 points in his first 11 games. Keep it up, Jamie! — San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) March 1, 2021

“ Jamie came in right away and impressed us with his work ethic from Day 1,” Gulls head coach Kevin Dineen told Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register. “I love the way he passes the puck, hard and crisp and on the tape. His decision-making is beyond his years right now. A lot of players come in and feel like they can really contribute on the offense and may end up cheating to that part of the game, but Jamie has established himself as a solid contributor at both ends of the ice.”

Selected sixth overall by the Ducks in the 2020 NHL Draft, Drysdale is currently competing on loan in the minor-pro ranks as the OHL continues to work toward a Return to Play. Through two seasons with the Otters, Drysdale has amassed 87 points highlighted by nine goals and 38 assists in 49 contests last season that ultimately helped the Toronto native earn a spot on the OHL First All-Star Team.