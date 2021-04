Following a positive COVID-19 result within the staff members, the Sherbrooke Phœnix is in preventative isolation until the end of the public health’s epidemiologic investigation. Therefore, they will not be allowed to participate in the protected environment event.

Tonight’s game between the Phœnix and the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada is cancelled. The Armada and the Olympiques will play each other tomorrow (7 PM) and on Friday (4PM).