The QMJHL updates its scenarios for the 2021 Playoffs

With five QMJHL teams in mandatory isolation, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League today updated its 2021 playoff scenarios.

The Quebec-based teams will now start their quest for the President Cup on Friday, April 23. All twelve teams will now participate in the first round to avoid long periods of inactivity.

Overview of the opening rounds of the playoffs:

Quebec Divisions

The round of eight (best-of-five series) will take place from April 23 to May 1. The playoff matchups will be based on the regular season’s final standings, with teams ranked from positions one through twelve, based on points percentage: Baie-Comeau vs. Val-d’Or Sherbrooke vs. Chicoutimi Rimouski vs. Shawinigan Rouyn-Noranda vs. Victoriaville Gatineau vs. Blainville-Boisbriand Drummondville vs. Quebec City



The quarterfinals will oppose the round of eight winners either in a best-of-five or a best-of-seven series. The length of the quarterfinals will depend on the evolution of the pandemic and the duration of the previous round.

The three winners of the quarterfinal round will advance to the four-team semifinals.

Maritimes Division (no modification)

The six teams from the Maritimes Division will qualify for the playoffs under the following scenario:

o Positions #6, #5, and #4 will play two knockout games:

▪ The sixth seed will play the fifth seed on May 4 in a single-elimination game;

▪ The winner of the game will play the fourth seed on May 5. The winner will advance to the next round.

The #1 seed will play the knockout round winner while the second and third seeds will play against each other in a best-of-five series from May 8th to 15th.

The quarterfinals will oppose the two winners of the previous series in a best-of-five series.

Overview of the semifinals and the President Cup Final:

The semifinals will group three teams from Quebec and one team from the Maritimes in a single protected environment event. Teams will be seeded based on the 2020-2021 overall standings.

The length of the semifinals (best-of-five or best-of-seven) will depend on the evolution of the pandemic and the duration of the previous round.

The President Cup final will oppose both winners of the semifinals in a best-of-seven series and will conclude on June 20 at the latest.

Host cities for the Quebec-based protected environments and the Maritimes knockout round will be determined at a later date.