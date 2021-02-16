The QMJHL unveils the Gervais-Munger Award winners as part of the 2021 Hooked on School Days

The 2020-21 season marks the fifth straight year of the QMJHL’s partnership with the “Hooked on School Days”. As in years past, the initiative’s motto “Our actions, a + in their success!” stands to show that a lot of different individuals can and will play a major role in a student’s life.

During these days, the league wishes to highlight the constant efforts made by players who brilliantly balance studies and hockey, as well as feature the academic advisors who put in a lot of hard work to help guide and support the student athletes from each of the league’s teams.

The QMJHL also wishes to underline the exceptional work of the teachers from the different educational institutions attended by our players, of the various CEGEP respondents and of our partners (Alliance Sport-Études, Cégep à distance and Académie les Estacades). Their constant support is what allows our players to persevere in their studies all while practicing their favorite sport.

The League also takes this opportunity to present the Gervais-Munger Award. The award for Academic Perseverance is presented annually to a player from each of the 18 QMJHL teams who has distinguished himself through his efforts and his perseverance in academics. This award comes with a $500 scholarship from the QMJHL Foundation and a commemorative plaque.

Here is the list of players who have been chosen as a model of academic perseverance within their team:

David Doucet, Acadie-Bathurst Titan

Brandon Frattaroli, Baie-Comeau Drakkar

Blake Richardson, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada

Émile Hegarty-Aubin, Cape Breton Eagles

Ryan Maynard, Charlottetown Islanders

Xavier Labrecque, Chicoutimi Saguenéens

Xavier Simoneau, Drummondville Voltigeurs

Rémi Poirier, Gatineau Olympiques

Justin Barron, Halifax Mooseheads

Francis Langlois, Moncton Wildcats

Thomas Caron, Quebec Remparts

Raphaël Audet, Rimouski Oceanic

Xavier Bouchard, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies

Joshua Lawrence, Saint John Sea Dogs

Jérémy Martin, Shawinigan Cataractes

Julien Anctil, Sherbrooke Phoenix

Jonathan Lemieux, Val-d’Or Foreurs

Pier-Olivier Roy, Victoriaville Tigres

The following is the list of QMJHL Academic Advisors whose work deserves to be highlighted:

George Willett, Acadie-Bathurst Titan

Marie Meagher, Acadie-Bathurst Titan

Tommy Brulé, Baie-Comeau Drakkar

Harry Tassy, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada

Elie Blondin, Cape Breton Eagles

Ryan MacPherson, Cape Breton Eagles

Bruce Cluney, Charlottetown Islanders

Julie McCabe, Charlottetown Islanders

Kristina Hulton, Charlottetown Islanders

Joanne Leblanc, Chicoutimi Sagueneens

Steve Ahern, Drummondville Voltigeurs

Dominique Bilodeau, Gatineau Olympiques

Yvan Nolet, Olympiques de Gatineau

Allie MacDonald, Halifax Mooseheads

Sara Noseworthy, Moncton Wildcats

Simon Tremblay, Quebec Remparts

Julie Bélanger, Rimouski Oceanic

Isabelle Martin, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies

Martin Baron, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies

Shelley Rinehart, Saint John Sea Dogs

Jean-François Léveillé, Shawinigan Cataractes

Clovis Langlois-Boucher, Sherbrooke Phoenix

Josée Frenette, Val-d’Or Foreurs

Diane Morin, Victoriaville Tigres

Lyne Morin, Victoriaville Tigres

Gabriel Proulx : the 2021 QMJHL Spokesperson

This year, former Cape Breton Eagles and Baie-Comeau Drakkar right winger, Gabriel Proulx, is the special QMJHL spokesperson for the “Hooked on School Days”. The alumnus admitted he was honoured when he was approached for the role and accepted without hesitation.

“I didn’t hesitate for a second,” said Proulx. “I just got out of the league and it is an honour for me if I can have a positive impact on the young players in the league.” During his time in the QMJHL, Proulx was named Scholastic Player of the Month on two occasions and was a 2019-2020 finalist for the Marcel-Robert Trophy as QMJHL Student Athlete of the Year.