The QMJHL unveils the Gervais-Munger Award winners as part of the 2021 Hooked on School Days
The 2020-21 season marks the fifth straight year of the QMJHL’s partnership with the “Hooked on School Days”. As in years past, the initiative’s motto “Our actions, a + in their success!” stands to show that a lot of different individuals can and will play a major role in a student’s life.
During these days, the league wishes to highlight the constant efforts made by players who brilliantly balance studies and hockey, as well as feature the academic advisors who put in a lot of hard work to help guide and support the student athletes from each of the league’s teams.
The QMJHL also wishes to underline the exceptional work of the teachers from the different educational institutions attended by our players, of the various CEGEP respondents and of our partners (Alliance Sport-Études, Cégep à distance and Académie les Estacades). Their constant support is what allows our players to persevere in their studies all while practicing their favorite sport.
The League also takes this opportunity to present the Gervais-Munger Award. The award for Academic Perseverance is presented annually to a player from each of the 18 QMJHL teams who has distinguished himself through his efforts and his perseverance in academics. This award comes with a $500 scholarship from the QMJHL Foundation and a commemorative plaque.
Here is the list of players who have been chosen as a model of academic perseverance within their team:
- David Doucet, Acadie-Bathurst Titan
- Brandon Frattaroli, Baie-Comeau Drakkar
- Blake Richardson, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada
- Émile Hegarty-Aubin, Cape Breton Eagles
- Ryan Maynard, Charlottetown Islanders
- Xavier Labrecque, Chicoutimi Saguenéens
- Xavier Simoneau, Drummondville Voltigeurs
- Rémi Poirier, Gatineau Olympiques
- Justin Barron, Halifax Mooseheads
- Francis Langlois, Moncton Wildcats
- Thomas Caron, Quebec Remparts
- Raphaël Audet, Rimouski Oceanic
- Xavier Bouchard, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies
- Joshua Lawrence, Saint John Sea Dogs
- Jérémy Martin, Shawinigan Cataractes
- Julien Anctil, Sherbrooke Phoenix
- Jonathan Lemieux, Val-d’Or Foreurs
- Pier-Olivier Roy, Victoriaville Tigres
The following is the list of QMJHL Academic Advisors whose work deserves to be highlighted:
- George Willett, Acadie-Bathurst Titan
- Marie Meagher, Acadie-Bathurst Titan
- Tommy Brulé, Baie-Comeau Drakkar
- Harry Tassy, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada
- Elie Blondin, Cape Breton Eagles
- Ryan MacPherson, Cape Breton Eagles
- Bruce Cluney, Charlottetown Islanders
- Julie McCabe, Charlottetown Islanders
- Kristina Hulton, Charlottetown Islanders
- Joanne Leblanc, Chicoutimi Sagueneens
- Steve Ahern, Drummondville Voltigeurs
- Dominique Bilodeau, Gatineau Olympiques
- Yvan Nolet, Olympiques de Gatineau
- Allie MacDonald, Halifax Mooseheads
- Sara Noseworthy, Moncton Wildcats
- Simon Tremblay, Quebec Remparts
- Julie Bélanger, Rimouski Oceanic
- Isabelle Martin, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies
- Martin Baron, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies
- Shelley Rinehart, Saint John Sea Dogs
- Jean-François Léveillé, Shawinigan Cataractes
- Clovis Langlois-Boucher, Sherbrooke Phoenix
- Josée Frenette, Val-d’Or Foreurs
- Diane Morin, Victoriaville Tigres
- Lyne Morin, Victoriaville Tigres
Gabriel Proulx : the 2021 QMJHL Spokesperson
This year, former Cape Breton Eagles and Baie-Comeau Drakkar right winger, Gabriel Proulx, is the special QMJHL spokesperson for the “Hooked on School Days”. The alumnus admitted he was honoured when he was approached for the role and accepted without hesitation.
“I didn’t hesitate for a second,” said Proulx. “I just got out of the league and it is an honour for me if I can have a positive impact on the young players in the league.” During his time in the QMJHL, Proulx was named Scholastic Player of the Month on two occasions and was a 2019-2020 finalist for the Marcel-Robert Trophy as QMJHL Student Athlete of the Year.