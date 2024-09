The QMJHL announces that the Frank-J.-Selke Trophy is renamed the David-Desharnais Trophy

QMJHL Commissioner Mario Cecchini met with the media on Tuesday at Hôtel Monville, in Montreal, ahead of the start of the 2024-2025 regular season this Friday.

The highlight of the press conference was the renaming of the trophy that rewards the QMJHL’s ‘most sportsmanlike player while delivering outstanding performances on the ice.’ Thus, the Frank-J-Selke Trophy becomes the David-Desharnais Trophy in honour of the only player in history to have won the award three times (2005, 2006, 2007).

”We wanted to modernize the name, and the trophy committee quickly agreed to honour David Desharnais,” said Cecchini. “Not only has he had a remarkable career in our league and in the professional ranks but he has always shown determination and perseverance to reach the highest summits. He’s truly a great example for our young players to follow.”

”When the League called to tell me about this honour, I was first surprised, then touched,” says the player whose number 15 is retired by the Chicoutimi Saguenéens. “As I get older, I want to make my wife and sons proud of me. And to have a trophy named after me… that’s really special. Patrick Roy has one, Mario Lemieux too. But me? I’m really touched by the gesture.”

To watch or replay the commissioner’s press conference, click here.

The 56th QMJHL regular season kicks off this Friday, September 20, and ends on June 1, with the Memorial Cup presented on Quebec soil, in Rimouski, starting on May 22. All games can be watched live on CHL TV.