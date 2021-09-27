Storm’s Chayka signs with Golden Knights

Chayka spent the 2020-21 season in Russia, splitting 26 games between the KHL, VHL and MHL. The defenseman played the previous two seasons in Ontario with the Guelph Storm of the OHL. Chayka led all Storm defensemen with 34 points (11 G, 23 A) during the 2019-20 campaign. The native of Moscow, Russia was selected by the Golden Knights in the second round (38th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

KUBOTA MEET THE FUTURE NHL DRAFT PROFILE – DANIIL CHAYKA: