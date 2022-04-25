Steelheads’ Del Mastro signs with Blackhawks

The 6-foot-4, 209-pound Del Mastro registered career highs in goals (7), assists (41) and points (48) in 68 regular-season games this year as captain of the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League, pacing club blueliners in assists and points. The Steelheads face off against the Barrie Colts in the first round of the 2022 OHL Playoffs this evening.

Chicago, Ill. – The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have agreed to terms with defenseman Ethan Del Mastro on a three-year entry-level contract that runs through the 2024-25 season ($878,333.33 salary cap hit).

“Ethan has made tremendous strides in his game over the last few years,” General Manager Kyle Davidson said. “He has really opened our eyes as he showcased a poise with the puck and ability to make plays on the rush this season. Combining those traits with an already strong defensive mentality gives us hope that there is still plenty of room for progression and growth in his game.”

The 19-year-old was drafted by the Blackhawks in the fourth round (105th overall) in the 2021 National Hockey League Draft. Del Mastro made his OHL debut during the 2019-20 campaign with Mississauga, tallying seven assists in 57 contests. The 2020-21 OHL season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Freelton, Ontario native helped Canada to a gold medal during the 2021 IIHF World U18 Championships, notching two assists in seven games. Del Mastro also represented his country in the 2019 World U17 Hockey Challenge, skating in five contests with Canada Black.

