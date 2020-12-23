Statement from OHL Commissioner David Branch

Toronto, Ont. – After meeting with our Board of Governors and General Managers, the OHL has made the decision to delay the start of the 2020-21 season. Training camps had been scheduled to begin in mid-January, many players were set to report to their teams in early January, and games were scheduled to commence on February 4, 2021.

This decision follows Premier Ford’s announcement of a province-wide shutdown in Ontario commencing on December 26, 2020. The League will continue to consult and work closely with Governments and health authorities to determine potential start dates in the new year.

The safety of all of our stakeholders and communities is our priority and we are committed to starting the 2020-21 season when it is safe to do so. We know that this is difficult news for many of our players, fans, billets, parents, staff and teams. However, the restrictions both provincially in Ontario as well as nationally with regards to cross-border travel have informed our decision.

On behalf of the OHL, we wish everyone a safe and healthy holiday season and we look forward to dropping the puck when we safely start the 2020-21 season.