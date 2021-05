With the third game of the Foreurs vs. Océanic series rescheduled for May 11 at 1 PM (ET), the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has pushed the start time to the 2021 QMJHL Entry Draft Lottery presented by Fenplast.

The draw will be presented on the QMJHL’s Facebook pages starting at 5 PM (ET) instead of 3:30 PM (ET).