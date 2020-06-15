Silvertips’ Dustin Wolf crowned CHL Showdown Playoff Champion

Dustin Wolf continues to rake in the accolades.

Announced earlier this month as the 2020 CHL Goaltender of the Year presented by Vaughn, the Calgary Flames prospect and Everett Silvertips netminder picked up his latest honour Monday in earning the most support for the CHL Showdown Play of the Year, garnering 41% of the almost 50,000 votes cast in a final three versus Dalton Duhart of the Saginaw Spirit and Brett Budgell of the Charlottetown Islanders.

Dubbed the ‘Crazy Cross-Crease Save’, the spectacular play came in early November in a contest versus the Kamloops Blazers in which Wolf made the initial sliding save on a two-on-one passing play before then scurrying back to the far side of the crease and gloving down a would-be goal.

The fans have spoken. 🏆🐺🏆🐺🏆🐺🏆 Dustin Wolf's sprawling save has been voted: #CHLShowdown Play of the Year. 🏆🐺🏆🐺🏆🐺🏆#LetsGoTips x @NHLFlames pic.twitter.com/sU1woX6G10 — Everett Silvertips (@WHLsilvertips) June 15, 2020

“It happened really quick, a 2-on-1, where he came in pretty tight and I was able to get across,” Wolf recollected. “Then I kind of just took over from there. I was able to sprawl back and just grab it with my glove. It was pretty surreal in the moment. The fans there made it so much more special.”

CHL Showdown is a weekly contest that features one great play from all three leagues allowing fans the opportunity to vote for their favourite.

Wolf was one of 24 weekly winners during the 2019-20 regular season. All 24 of those winning plays were then divided into eight different head-to-head-to-head Quarter-Final matchups. Those eight winners, plus a wild card, would form three Semi-Final votes, with all three of those winners advancing to the final.

Here’s a look back at this year’s winners and our road to the final.

Championship Final:

Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips) 41%

Dalton Duhart (Saginaw Spirit) 37%

Brett Budgell (Charlottetown Islanders) 21%

Semi-Final #3:

Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips) 42%

Connor Martin (Victoria Royals) 40%

Joe Carroll (Soo Greyhounds) 19%

Semi-Final #2:

Brett Budgell (Charlottetown Islanders) 45%

Kyle Crnkovic (Saskatoon Blades) 35%

Victor Hadfield (Barrie Colts) 20%

Semi-Final #1:

Dalton Duhart (Saginaw Spirit) 39%

Spencer Moe (Prince Albert Raiders) 36%

D-Jay Jerome (Lethbridge Hurricanes) 25%

Quarter-Final #8:

Joe Carroll (Soo Greyhounds) 51%

Jamieson Rees (Sarnia Sting) 41%

Cross Hanas (Portland Winterhawks) 8%

Quarter-Final #7:

Spencer Moe (Prince Albert Raiders) 45%

Alexis Shank (Chicoutimi Sagueneens) 36%

Chase Stillman (Sudbury Wolves) 19%

Quarter-Final #6:

Dalton Duhart (Saginaw Spirit) 61%

Conner Bruggen-Cate (Seattle Thunderbirds) 20%

Max Paddock (Prince Albert Raiders) 19%

Quarter-Final #5:

Connor Martin (Victoria Royals) 48%

Brayden Peters (Calgary Hitmen) 41%

Xavier Bolduc (Val-d’Or Foreurs) 10%

Quarter-Final #4:

Victor Hadfield (Barrie Colts) 53%

Tyler Angle (Windsor Spitfires) 42%

Tristen Nielsen (Vancouver Giants) 4%

Quarter-Final #3:

Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips) 58%

Jordan Kooy (Oshawa Generals) 25%

Matthew Welsh (Charlottetown Islanders) 17%

Quarter-Final #2:

Kyle Crnkovic (Saskatoon Blades) 54%

Gage Goncalves (Everett Silvertips) 37%

Ty Dellandrea (Flint Firebirds) 9%

Quarter-Final #1:

D-Jay Jerome (Lethbridge Hurricanes) 47%

Brett Budgell (Charlottetown Islanders) 47% – Wild card

Barret Kirwin (Owen Sound Attack) 6%

Week 24:

Kyle Crnkovic (Saskatoon Blades) 54%

Shawn Boudrias (Cape Breton Eagles) 33%

Brandt Clarke (Barrie Colts) 13%

Week 23:

Brett Budgell (Charlottetown Islanders) 48%

Dylan Cozens (Lethbridge Hurricanes) 43%

Ivan Lodnia (Niagara IceDogs) 9%

Week 22:

Connor Martin (Victoria Royals) 52%

Macauley Carson (Sudbury Wolves) 40%

Egor Sokolov (Cape Breton Eagles) 7%

Week 21:

Max Paddock (Prince Albert Raiders) 54%

Zachary L’Heureux (Moncton Wildcats) 38%

Philip Tomasino (Niagara IceDogs) 8%

Week 20:

Joe Carroll (Soo Greyhounds) 55%

Egor Sokolov (Cape Breton Eagles) 40%

Taylor Gauthier (Prince George Cougars) 5%

Week 19:

Jordan Kooy (Oshawa Generals) 53%

Mavrik Bourque (Shawinigan Cataractes) 27%

Cross Hanas (Portland Winterhawks) 21%

Week 18:

Xavier Bolduc (Val-d’Or Foreurs) 64%

Seth Jarvis (Portland Winterhawks) 20%

Cole Schwindt (Mississauga Steelheads) 16%

Week 17:

Brayden Peters (Calgary Hitmen) 49%

Zachary Emond (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies) 33%

David Levin (Sudbury Wolves) 18%

Week 16:

Ty Dellandrea (Flint Firebirds) 43%

Taylor Gauthier (Prince George Cougars) 30%

Dawson Stairs (Saint John Sea Dogs) 27%

Week 15:

Conner Bruggen-Cate (Seattle Thunderbirds) 64%

Evgeniy Oksentyuk (Flint Firebirds) 20%

Jeffrey Durocher (Saint John Sea Dogs) 16%

Week 14:

Dalton Duhart (Saginaw Spirit) 72%

Jake Neighbours (Edmonton Oil Kings) 18%

Raphael Harvey-Pinard (Chicoutimi Sagueneens) 10%

Week 13:

Gage Goncalves (Everett Silvertips) 61%

Thomas Sigouin (Sherbrooke Phoenix) 25%

Zack Trott (Soo Greyhounds) 14%

Week 12:

Barret Kirwin (Owen Sound Attack) 39%

Alexis Gravel (Halifax Mooseheads) 38%

Jett Woo (Calgary Hitmen) 23%

Week 11:

Spencer Moe (Prince Albert Raiders) 52%

Zach Gallant (Peterborough Petes) 32%

Jonathan Lemieux (Val-d’Or Foreurs) 16%

Week 10:

Alexis Shank (Chicoutimi Sagueneens) 54%

Zane Franklin (Kamloops Blazers) 36%

Logan Morrison (Hamilton Bulldogs) 10%

Week 9:

Victor Hadfield (Barrie Colts) 56%

Samuel Poulin (Sherbrooke Phoenix) 29%

Vladimir Alistrov (Edmonton Oil Kings) 15%

Week 8:

D-Jay Jerome (Lethbridge Hurricanes) 78%

Jack Quinn (Ottawa 67’s) 13%

Alexis Lafreniere (Rimouski Oceanic) 9%

Week 7:

Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips) 74%

Jonathan Gruden (London Knights) 15%

Alexander Khovanov (Moncton Wildcats) 11%

Week 6:

Jamieson Rees (Sarnia Sting) 58%

Tyler Brennan (Prince George Cougars) 32%

Yaroslav Likhachev (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada) 10%

Week 5:

Tyler Angle (Windsor Spitfires) 56%

Carson Focht (Calgary Hitmen) 31%

Justin Blanchette (Shawinigan Cataractes) 13%

Week 4:

Tristen Nielsen (Vancouver Giants) 48%

Benjamin Corbeil (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada) 45%

Arthur Kaliyev (Hamilton Bulldogs) 7%

Week 3:

Matthew Welsh (Charlottetown Islanders) 53%

Tag Bertuzzi (Hamilton Bulldogs) 30%

Zane Franklin (Kamloops Blazers) 17%

Week 2:

Chase Stillman (Sudbury Wolves) 56%

Matthew Welsh (Charlottetown Islanders) 35%

Jonathan Brinkman (Medicine Hat Tigers) 10%

Week 1:

Cross Hanas (Portland Winterhawks) 54%

Bailey Peach (Sherbrooke Phoenix) 39%

Matej Pekar (Barrie Colts) 7%

Visit chlshowdown.ca to see more of the top plays from the 2019-20 season.