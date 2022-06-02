Silvertips blueliner Zellweger wins Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as 2021-22 WHL Defenceman of the Year

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Everett Silvertips defenceman Olen Zellweger (Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.) has won the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as WHL Defenceman of the Year presented by RE/MAX of Western Canada.

Zellweger, a prospect of the Anaheim Ducks, led all WHL defencemen with 78 points (14G-64A), setting a Silvertips franchise single-season record in the process as Everett captured the 2021-22 U.S. Division title.

The product of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. registered two or more assists on 19 occasions during the 2021-22 Regular Season, and the +7 rating he achieved December 3, 2021 versus Tri-City was the highest single-game rating in the WHL during the 2021-22 campaign.

Zellweger, alongside fellow Everett defenceman Ronan Seeley, was also named to the Team Canada squad that competed at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

“I’m very honoured to win the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as WHL Defenceman of the Year, but I could not have gotten here without my teammates, coaching staff, and everyone involved in Everett,” Zellweger said.

“I also want to thank my parents and my billet family for always keeping me prepared and ready to perform at the highest level,” he added.

“Congratulations, Olen, on being named the recipient of the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as WHL Defenceman of the Year,” said Elaine Langhout, Executive Director of Media Strategies for RE/MAX of Western Canada. “On behalf of the RE/MAX agents across Western Canada, our heartfelt congratulations, and best wishes on your future career.”

Zellweger was originally selected by the Silvertips in the second round of the 2018 WHL Draft. He has amassed 103 points (18G-85A) in 125 career WHL regular season games, adding nine points (2G-7A) in six career WHL playoff contests.

He was picked in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks, signing an entry-level contract with the NHL Club in August of 2021.

Zellweger becomes the first member of the Everett Silvertips to win the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy. This season marks the third time in the past four seasons in which a U.S. Division blueliner has been named the WHL Defenceman of the Year (Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs, 2018-19 and 2019-20).

The Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy recognizes a WHL defenceman who has demonstrated the best all-around ability at his position during the WHL Regular Season.

Born in Saskatoon, Sask., Hunter is honoured for his role in the establishment and sustained success of the WHL. Dedicated and enthusiastic to growing Major Junior hockey, Hunter served as the Owner, General Manager, and Coach of the Edmonton Oil Kings in addition to being a co-founder of the league.

Along with long-time friend, the late Scotty Munro, the pair helped to lead the league’s growth through its formative years.

WHL Defenceman of the Year Nominees

B.C. Division – Gannon Laroque (Edmonton, Alta.) – Victoria Royals

Central Division – Kaiden Guhle (Sherwood Park, Alta.) – Edmonton Oil Kings

East Division – Denton Mateychuk (Dominion City, Man.) – Moose Jaw Warriors

The 2022 WHL Awards were voted on by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

Winners of the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy / WHL Defenceman of the Year (since 2002)

2021-22: Olen Zellweger, Everett Silvertips

2020-21: Braden Schneider, Brandon Wheat Kings

2019-20: Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs

2018-19: Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs *

2017-18: Kale Clague, Moose Jaw Warriors

2016-17: Ethan Bear, Seattle Thunderbirds|

2015-16: Ivan Provorov, Brandon Wheat Kings *

2014-15: Shea Theodore, Seattle Thunderbirds

2013-14: Derrick Pouliot, Portland Winterhawks

2012-13: Brenden Kichton, Spokane Chiefs

2011-12: Alex Petrovic, Red Deer Rebels

2010-11: Stefan Elliott, Saskatoon Blades

2009-10: Tyson Barrie, Kelowna Rockets

2008-09: Jonathon Blum, Vancouver Giants *

2007-08: Karl Alzner, Calgary Hitmen *

2006-07: Kris Russell, Medicine Hat Tigers *

2005-06: Kris Russell, Medicine Hat Tigers

2004-05: Dion Phaneuf, Red Deer Rebels

2003-04: Dion Phaneuf, Red Deer Rebels

2002-03: Jeff Woywitka, Red Deer Rebels

2001-02: Dan Hamhuis, Prince George Cougars *

* Denotes CHL Defenceman of the Year