Blazers netminder Garand wins Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as 2021-22 WHL Goaltender of the Year

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Kamloops Blazers goaltender Dylan Garand (Victoria, B.C.) has won the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as WHL Goaltender of the Year presented by Real Canadian Superstore.

Garand, a prospect of the New York Rangers, helped the Blazers claim a third successive B.C. Division championship during the 2021-22 season.

The 19-year-old finished tied for the League lead with 34 wins, while placing second among WHL goaltenders in goals-against average (2.16) and save percentage (.925).

“I definitely would not have won this award without my teammates, they deserve a ton of credit. We have an unbelievable coaching staff that gives me a bit of freedom, allows me to play my game and has allowed me to develop into myself,” said Garand.

“It’s a huge honour to win this award. You look at the nominees and the past winners, to even be mentioned in the conversation is unbelievable,” he added.

Garand was also selected to represent Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The product of Victoria, B.C. was originally selected by the Blazers in the third round of the 2017 WHL Draft and holds a career regular season record of 90-31-5-2, to go along with a 2.33 GAA, .919 SV% and 12 shutouts in 136 appearances.

He was selected by the New York Rangers in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft, signing an entry-level contract with the Club in December of 2021.

Garand becomes the third Blazers netminder to be named WHL Goaltender of the Year and first since Corey Hirsch in 1991-92.

The Del Wilson Memorial Trophy honours a WHL goaltender deemed to be the most outstanding during the WHL Regular Season.

A goaltender himself, Delbert “Del” Wilson played for the Regina Abbotts and Regina Pats in the 1940s. Following the conclusion of his playing career, Wilson found success in the coaching ranks, winning 35 provincial hockey championships in Saskatchewan.

A co-founder of the WHL and long-time General Manager of the Regina Pats, Wilson played a direct role in the League’s formation. Along with Jim Piggott, Wilson helped lead the unification of all three Major Junior leagues across Canada into what is now known as the Canadian Hockey League.

Leading a group of investors, Wilson brought the Pats back into the WHL for the 1970-71 WHL Regular Season and oversaw their WHL Championship and Memorial Cup victories in 1974 as President and General Manager. Wilson maintained ownership of the Pats until 1980.

Serving as a scout in Western Canada for the Montreal Canadiens until 1995, Wilson was presented with three Stanley Cup rings throughout his 47 years of service to the NHL club.

Among Wilson’s many contributions to the WHL, he served as referee-in-chief from 1978 to 1980. In 2005, Wilson was named as one of four inaugural recipients of the WHL Governors Award, presented to individuals for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the WHL.

WHL Goaltender of the Year Nominees

Central Division – Sebastian Cossa (Fort McMurray, Alta.) – Edmonton Oil Kings

East Division – Daniel Hauser (Chestermere, Alta.) – Winnipeg ICE

U.S. Division – Taylor Gauthier (Calgary, Alta.) – Portland Winterhawks

The 2022 WHL Awards were voted on by WHL General Managers and members of the media.

Winners of the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy / WHL Goaltender of the Year (since 2002)

2021-22: Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers

2020-21: Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips

2019-20: Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips *

2018-19: Ian Scott, Prince Albert Raiders *

2017-18: Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips *

2016-17: Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips *

2015-16: Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips *

2014-15: Taran Kozun, Seattle Thunderbirds

2013-14: Jordan Cooke, Kelowna Rockets

2012-13: Patrik Bartosak, Red Deer Rebels *

2011-12: Tyler Bunz, Medicine Hat Tigers

2010-11: Darcy Kuemper, Red Deer Rebels *

2009-10: Martin Jones, Calgary Hitmen

2008-09: Chet Pickard, Tri-City Americans

2007-08: Chet Pickard, Tri-City Americans *

2006-07: Carey Price, Tri-City Americans *

2005-06: Justin Pogge, Calgary Hitmen *

2004-05: Jeff Glass, Kootenay ICE

2003-04: Cam Ward, Red Deer Rebels *

2002-03: Josh Harding, Regina Pats

2001-02: Cam Ward, Red Deer Rebels

* Also selected as CHL Goaltender of the Year